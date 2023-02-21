Schmigadoon! season 2: release date, cast and everything to know about the musical comedy
Welcome to Schmicago.
Who's ready to return to Schmigadoon? Or, Schmicago, as it has been redubbed for Schmigadoon! season 2. The Apple TV Plus musical comedy series is leaving the eras of '50s musicals from season 1 behind and instead is going to pay homage to the '60s and '70s era of musicals that was defined by the likes of Bob Fosse and, most notably, Chicago.
It's definitely an era filled with classic musicals (WTW's list of best movie musicals features a handful from the '70s) that should lead to some toe-tapping original songs. But of course, the musical numbers are just part of the draw of Schmigadoon, as much of season 1's impressive cast is set to return along with some exciting additions.
Here is everything that you need to know about one of the most anticipated spring TV shows.
Schmigadoon season 2 release date
Schmigadoon! season 2 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 7. There are going to be six episodes in the new season, with one premiering each week.
You can catch up with all of Schmigadoon! season 1 on Apple TV Plus right now.
Schmigadoon! season 2 plot
After Josh and Melissa were able to rediscover their love for one another with the help of the people of Schmigadoon, they were ready to head back to the real world. Unfortunately for them, that doesn’t seem to have happened, as they immediately find themselves in a new iteration of Schmigadoon. Here is the official synopsis from Apple TV Plus:
"Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of Schmigadoon! will find Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul."
Schmigadoon! season 2 cast
Back leading Schmigadoon! are Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh. They're not the only ones back for this new season, as Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tevit and Martin Short are all back, though they are playing reimagined roles in this new version of Schmigadoon.
New to the cast are Titus Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (Spirited), who like their co-stars have a background in musical theater.
Schmigadoon! season 2 trailer
There is no trailer yet for Schmigadoon! season 2, but as soon as one is available we'll add it here.
How to watch Schmigadoon! season 2
As an Apple TV Plus original series, if you want to watch Schmigadoon! season 2 you are going to need to sign up for the Apple TV Plus streaming service. It does still offer a seven-day free trial, in case you were wondering.
