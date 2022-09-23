Spirited: release date, cast and everything we know about the holiday movie

Will Ferrell already has one holiday classic in Elf, could his new movie Spirited, alongside Ryan Reynolds, be another? The movie, which is a modern-day musical inspired by the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, is a new movie in 2022, so we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Part of Apple TV Plus’ upcoming lineup of movies, Spirited hopes to get people in the holiday spirit. Here’s everything we know about how the movie plans to do that so far.

Spirited premieres exclusively in movie theaters on November 11 before it makes its streaming debut a week later on November 18.

While some may not love the idea of a Christmas-themed movie before Thanksgiving, having the movie available on streaming allows the audience to watch it whenever they’re ready to start their festive celebrations.

What is the Spirited plot?

Here is the official synopsis for Spirited:

"A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol."

If you are a little rusty on the story of A Christmas Carol (opens in new tab), the original Dickens novel told the story of an old miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who was not fond of Christmas at all. A stubborn and uncaring businessman, on Christmas Eve Scrooge is visited by three spirits who try and teach him the meaning of Christmas and have him change his ways.

There have been numerous adaptations of A Christmas Carol, both direct and inspired by. The Spirited synopsis hints that it’s going to hew closely to the original source material, albeit with a modern (and musical) flair. We’ll have to wait for more info to know exactly what that means.

Who is in the Spirited cast?

Leading the way in Spirited is Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Ferrell is best known for his roles in Elf, Old School and Anchorman, while Reynolds has jumped to the A-list with movies like Deadpool, The Adam Project and Free Guy (he also has the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham). This marks the first time that Ferrell and Reynolds are in the same project.

Though nothing is confirmed, by all looks it seems like Ferrell will be playing the Scrooge character in Spirited. Reynolds is a bit more of a mystery; though it's looking like he is one of the Christmas spirits.

Also in the Spirited cast are Octavia Spencer (The Help, Truth Be Told), Sunita Mani (Everything Everywhere All at Once, GLOW) and Patrick Page (In the Heights, The Gilded Age).

Image 1 of 3 Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (Image credit: Apple TV Plus ) Octavia Spencer in Spirited (Image credit: Apple TV Plus ) Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (Image credit: Apple TV Plus )

Is there a Spirited trailer?

No, we are still waiting on a Spirited trailer. When one is available we’ll share it here.

Who is the Spirited director?

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders. Anders is known for his comedies, including Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2 with Ferrell. He has also directed Sex Drive, That’s My Boy, Horrible Bosses 2 and Instant Family.

In addition to directing, Anders co-wrote the screenplay with his long-time writing partner, John Morris.