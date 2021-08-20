'Welcome To Wrexham' — our guide to the series following Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and a small Welsh football club

Welcome To Wrexham is a giant road sign you'll now see when crossing the Welsh border from English Cheshire, just like the famous giant Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

It's flagging that this town in north Wales is home to a major new fly-on-the-wall documentary series called Welcome To Wrexham coming to FX and FX on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK. It will show what happened to lower league Welsh football team Wrexham AFC when two major Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to buy the club in 2020 and began running it. There are sure to be plenty of ups and downs and jokes with the locals.

So here's all we know so far about Welcome To Wrexham...

As Welcome To Wrexham is currently being filmed we're not expecting a worldwide release date to be announced by either FX or Disney Plus for quite a while. We will of course update as soon as we hear.

Welcome To Wrexham trailer

A full official trailer for Welcome To Wrexham hasn't been released, but Ryan and Rob do give us a teaser trailer of what to expect in an announcement trailer (see below) which also has their Welsh translator Maxine giving their words in Welsh. "We thought it only appropriate for our Welsh fans to have a translator." Maxine as you'll see below has a few jokes at the actors' expense...

So what happens in Welcome to Wrexham...

The documentary filmmakers of Welcome to Wrexham have let slip too much yet about what to expect, but we know both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney intend to be very hands on owners and immerse themselves in the small Welsh community of Wrexham. But from the above Welcome to Wrexham announcement trailer it seems there will be two seasons. The docuseries will track the dreams and people of working class Wrexham, in north Wales, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team Wrexham AFC, hoping to bring success to the underdog outfit and in the process of making Welcome to Wrexham, getting the whole world to root for them.

Rob and Ryan, however, have no experience in football (soccer) or working with each other. But both are serious about their Wrexham AFC investment, genuinely wanting to improve the club and do right by the town and engage with local supporters.

More about Welcome To Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds....

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was born in Vancouver in 1976. During his early acting career he was in the Canadian soap Hillside, before he took a lead role in the sitcom Two Guys And A Girl. His move to Hollywood was a very successful with major film success with The Proposal, Blade: Trinity, Green Lantern and Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Ryan's been married twice. Firstly to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011, and since 2012 to actress Blake Lively, with whom he has three daughters.

More about Welcome To Wrexham's Rob McElhenney...

Rob McElhenney is a 44-year-old American actor who's best known as pub owner and bouncer Ronald McDonald in long-running series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia which started way back in 2005. He had small parts in the film Wonder Boys, A Civil Action and Thirteen Conversations About One Thing. These were followed by bigger parts in The Tollbooth and Latter Days.

He's a big fan of Game Of Thrones and made a cameo appearance as an extra in the Season 8 premiere episode called Winterfell. He'd also appeared in a Season 3 episode of Lost.

Rob co-created the comedy series Mythic Quest which has had two seasons on AppleTV+. He plays Ian Grimm on the hit show and is a writer and executive producer.

He's married to American actress, comedian, and producer Kaitlin Olson, who he'd hired to play Dee Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. They have two children.

