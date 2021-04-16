'Save Our Squad' — everything you need to know about David Beckham's new series on Disney Plus

Save Our Squad is set to delight football fans around the world when it arrives on Disney+!

Far from just being just an international footballer — soccer of course for those fas in America — David Beckham is also known worldwide as a fashion icon, model, family man and generally nice chap. Now the former England captain, who came from a working class background in London's East End, is giving back to the grassroots football that helped make him a star in a documentary new series.

So here's our guide to everything you need about David Beckham’s new series Save Our Squad on Disney+…

There’s no word on a release date yet for Save Our Squad but we do know the Disney+ series will be made up of six episodes.

David Beckham on heading back to East London for Save Our Squad...

David Beckham may now enjoy a glamorous life, flitting between the UK and Los Angeles, but for Save Our Squad he’ll be going back to where it all started for him — East London. David's returning to the grass football pitches where he played as a child to mentor a young side that are struggling to survive in the league. Beckham and his team of professionals will coach the players and their manager on their game and involve the whole community in the future of the club.

“It’s fantastic to be able to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game,” says David Beckham. ”I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game.”

Save Our Squad star David Beckham playing for England. (Image credit: Getty)

Who’s behind the series Save Our Squad...

David Beckham’s own production company, Studio 99 is co-producing the series alongside BAFTA award winning company Twenty Twenty. Sean Doyle, who is executive producer for Disney on the series, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the UK. The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage — everything David had in his own playing days!”

Chingford-born David Beckham was just a young kid when he headed up to Manchester and came up through the ranks of the academy at Manchester United. He graduated to the first team at 17 as one of the famous "Class of ‘92" alongside Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Beckham played for Manchester United for 11 seasons where he won six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA cups. He then moved to Real Madrid in 2003 before signing for LA Galaxy in the US in 2007. He had a loan spell at AC Milan in 2009 before leaving the US and signing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Through his career, David Beckham played for England 115 times, including three World Cups, and captained his country between 2000 and 2006. He retired in 2013 and is now part of an ownership group planning to build a club called Inter Miami from the roots up in Florida.

David Beckham first became a star at Manchester United. He'll be passing on his football knowledge in Save Our Squad. (Image credit: Getty)

Save Our Squad — David Beckham and his family…

David married Spice Girl singer Victoria Adams, known as Posh Spice, in a castle near Dublin, Ireland in 1999. The pair have four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Together they've built up a global brand, known as "Brand Beckham", with David raking in endorsements from companies such as Adidas, Pepsi and H&M. Victoria has put her pop career on hold to concentrate on being a fashion designer.

Is there a Save Our Squad trailer?

Not yet, as it's still to be filmed...