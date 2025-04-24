How to watch Flintoff: stream the documentary online or on TV
British cricketer and TV personality Andrew Flintoff — better known as Freddie Flintoff — gets his own documentary which comes out on Friday, April 25.
Streaming: Disney Plus
Runtime: 90 minutes
You might know Flintoff best as the former captain of the England cricket squad but he's done a lot more, including hosting Top Gear and briefly embarking on a boxing career.
The movie Flintoff will look at his entire career, including the aftermath of his well-documented 2022 Top Gear crash which nearly cost him his life. It'll include interviews with his family as well as James Corden and Jack Whitehall.
Want to find out more about the cricketer come TV presenter? Here's how to watch Flintoff online or on TV.
How to watch Flintoff
If you'd like to watch Flintoff, you can do so by using the global streaming service Disney Plus.
The documentary movie was created specifically for the streaming service, so it's not expected to air in theaters or cinemas anywhere. Instead, you'll have to watch it on your TV, computer, phone or any other online device that supports Disney Plus.
Flintoff will be added to the Disney Plus library on Friday, April 25, just in time for weekend viewing. Generally, Disney adds new additions in the early hours, so it'll be available to watch as soon as you wake up on Friday.
A subscription to Disney Plus starts at $9.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK, and those are for ad-supported tiers, with ad-free costing more. In Australia it starts at $15.99 per month and there's no ad tier.
