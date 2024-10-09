Mudtown: cast, plot, first-look images and everything we know

A magistrate is plunged into a murky world of crime in Mudtown, a "fast-paced, witty and gripping" Welsh crime drama.

Erin Richards (Gotham) and Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) will lead the cast, yet a host of Welsh talent will also star in a drama that has been filmed in Welsh and English.

A co-commission between Welsh language free-to-air channel S4C and All3Media International, the Welsh-language version of the show — which comes with English subtitles — will be coming to the BBC iPlayer and S4C later this year.

For those who'd rather wait for the English version, it will be debuting on UKTV's legal channel Alibi in the Spring of 2025.

The thriller was written by Hannah Daniel (star of Keeping Faith, Holby City and Cleddau/The One That Got Away) and Georgia Lee, who also sits on the Bench as a Magistrate.

"I'm thrilled that we get to bring Hannah and Georgia's razor-sharp scripts to life in a way that will make our audiences laugh, cry, gasp and stay on the edge of their seats," said Helen Parry, head of drama for UKTV.

"The characters are colourful, the crimes are complex, the twists are non-stop, and the whole show is shot through with wit. This series will give our Alibi audiences a very different type of legal drama and I can't wait to introduce them to it."

Here's everything we know about Mudtown (Ar y Ffin in Welsh)...

The Welsh-language version of Mudtown will air on S4C and the BBC iPlayer later this year. It will be broadcast with English subtitles.

The English-language version will be broadcast on Alibi in Spring 2025. You can find Alibi in the following places, Sky 109/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

Once we have some confirmed broadcast dates, we'll be sure to let you know.

Tom Cullen plays Saint Pete in Mudtown (Image credit: S4C / Alibi)

Mudtown plot

Mudtown focuses on the goings on at Newport's Magistrates Court, where experienced Magistrate Claire Lewis Jones (Richards) faces personal turmoil while presiding over cases...

"When Ned Humphries, a childhood friend of Beca, Claire's daughter, faces arson charges, Claire's loyalty to her community is put to the test. Matters are made worse when local criminal kingpin Saint Pete (Cullen) appears on the scene. Claire and Saint Pete go back a long way - will her past come back to threaten her present?

Matthew Gravelle plays Alun Lewis Jones (Image credit: S4C / Alibi)

"As she delves deeper into the case, and suspicions grow around her daughter's new bad-boy boyfriend, Sonny Higgins, Claire uncovers a web of criminal activity that could put her and her family at risk.

"As the truth emerges and consequences unfold, Claire must confront her own biases and decisions. The lines between right and wrong become blurred, leaving Claire in muddy waters as her maternal instincts clash with her commitment to uphold the law."

Kimberley Nixon as Sara Humphries and Gareth John Bale as Glyn Humphries (Image credit: S4C / Alibi)

Mudtown cast

The six-part drama boasts an impressive cast, including Erin Richards (Gotham, The Crown), who plays Claire Lewis Jones and Tom Cullen (The Gold, Becoming Elizabeth) as criminal kingpin, Saint Pete.

They are supported by Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Steeltown Murders), Kimberley Nixon (The Salisbury Poisonings, Life and Death in the Warehouse), Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Lloyd Meredith (The Red King, Gran Turismo).

Lauren Morais as Beca Lewis Jones and Lloyd Meredith as Sonny Higgins (Image credit: S4C / Alibi)

Mudtown trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands.