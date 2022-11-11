Steeltown Murders: plot, cast and all we know about the true crime drama

Filming has begun on Steeltown Murders, a 'poignant and compelling' true crime drama based the hunt for a serial killer who murdered three women in Port Talbot during in 1973.

Phillip Glenister (Life On Mars) leads the cast for the four-part miniseries, which is set in the 1970s and the early 2000s, when the case was finally solved thanks to a breakthrough in DNA testing.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House) and made by Severn Screen the production company who brought us The Pembrokeshire Murders, the series is currently being filmed at several locations in South Wales.

Here's everything we know so far...

The four-part series has begin filming in South Wales and will air in 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer. There are no details yet on if the drama will air in the US.

Steeltown Murders plot — what's it about?

The four-part drama will tell the real story of murders committed by the so-called 'The Saturday Night Strangler' in 1973. A press release from the BBC reads as follows...

"Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how — in the first case of its kind — the mystery was solved almost thirty years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

"Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri plays detective Phil ‘Bach’ Rees. (Image credit: Getty)

Steeltown Murders cast — who's in it?

Philip Glenister (Life On Mars, State Of Play) will lead a cast packed with Welsh acting talent, as DCI Paul Bethell, who took up the investigation in the 2000s, with Steffan Rhodri (In My Skin, Gavin & Stacey) playing fellow detective Phil ‘Bach’ Rees.

Their younger selves will be played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens, Borg McEnroe) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman, Hidden) respectively.

They will be joined by Keith Allen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Marcella), Priyanga Burford (Industry, No Time to Die), Sharon Morgan (Yr Amgueddfa, Gangs of London) and Nia Roberts (Red Rose, Yr Amgueddfa).

Elinor Crawley (Vikings, Ordinary Lies), Gareth John Bale (35 Awr, Y Pris), Kriss Dosanjh (The Larkins, Casualty), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness, Broadchurch), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge, Showtrial) and Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal, Bang) complete the cast.

Phillip Glenister on Steeltown Murders

“Ed’s scripts are a poignant and compelling read," says Phillip. "The drama balances the tragic events alongside the revolutionary advances in DNA profiling, which were crucial in this case and many others since. I’m also very happy to be part of a production filmed in south Wales where I have my own family connections.”

His co-star Steffan Rhodri adds: “I’m honored to be teaming up with Marc Evans again to work on this moving new drama. It’s a harrowing story set in the community where I grew up, and the dedication and innovation shown by those who finally cracked the case make it a fascinating venture for me.”

Steeltown Murders trailer

There's no trailer for this one at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!