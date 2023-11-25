The Red King: cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know

The Red King is a suspenseful thriller series on Alibi which has overtones of both Shetland and classic 1973 movie The Wicker Man.

The drama stars Anjili Mohindra, Adjoa Andoh, Marc Warren and Jill Halfpenny and focuses on the unsolved disappearance of a teenage boy on an island with an eerie past. The Lazarus Project star Anjili Mohindra plays police sergeant Grace Narayan, who was once a high flyer but is forced into a ‘punishment posting’ on the small, antiquated island of St. Jory. And to get to the bottom of the cold-case disappearance of youngster Cai, she must battle scarce evidence, strange locals and the island’s past devotion to a pagan god called The Red King and the cult of the True Way.

The Red King was created by Being Human writer Toby Whitehouse, who says, “Working with Quay Street and UKTV has been a genuine joy. This has been a passion project for all of us. A genre-bending mystery, combining drama, suspense and horror, starring some of the best actors in television. We're so excited to share these characters and their stories with you.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Alibi series The Red King, including these first-look pictures (see above and below)....

Mark Lewis Jones is among the cast of The Red King. (Image credit: Alibi)

The Red King is a six-part series that will launch on the UKTV channel Alibi in 2024. We’ll keep you posted as soon as a release date is announced.

Previous Alibi series such as Annika have eventually arrived on BBC1, so it may be the same for The Red King, so do watch of for a channel change later down the line.

The Red King plot

Sergeant Grace Narayan (Anjili Mohindra) is a smart and capable police officer but when she falls from grace, she’s sent to the tiny island of St. Jory. There, she digs into the long-forgotten unsolved case of teenage Cai. But Grace must navigate difficult and dangerous territory to get to the truth behind Cai’s disappearance, not least the islanders’ connection to a pagan called The Red King.

Jill Halfpenny plays one of the suspicious St. Jory locals. (Image credit: Alibi)

The Red King cast — Anjili Mohindra as Grace Naraya

In The Red King Anjili Mohindra plays exiled cop Grace Naraya who's sent to the mysterious island St Jory to lead an investigation.

Anjili Mohindra has previously starred as Archie in the hugely successful Sky sci-fi series The Lazarus Project and she played Tiffany Docherty in BBC1 thriller Vigil. She’s also starred in Bodyguard, Munich: The Edge of War, The Suspect, Doctor Who and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Anjli Mohindra as Archie in The Lazarus Project season 2. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in The Red King?

The impressive cast of The Red King includes Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, Waterloo Road’s Jill Halfpenny, Mark Lewis Jones (Men Up, Outlander) and Marc Warren (Safe, Van der Valk). Mum's Sam Swainsbury and Lu Corfield also star.

Marc Warren in The Red King. (Image credit: Alibi)

Adjoah Andoh in The Red King. (Image credit: Alibi)

Is there a trailer for The Red King?

There's no trailer for The Red King just yet but when one drops, we’ll put it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on The Red King

The red King is a six-part series is created and written by Toby Whithouse (Being Human, The Game) and produced by Quay Street Productions, in association with ITV Studios, which will handle international distribution, and supported by North East Screen.