The Lazarus Project season 2: plot, returning cast, new joiners and everything you need to know

The Lazarus Project season 2 is arriving in Autumn 2023 and fans of the smash hit BAFTA-nominated series have been waiting with bated breath for the sci-fi time-travel action to kick off. Thankfully, Paapa Essiedu’s George and the rest of the Lazarus team from season 1 are back to save the world – with a host of new cast members to boot.

As Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Charly Clive, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Tom Burke return to the show, which follows a highly skilled team working for a super-secret project that steps in to turn back time every time there’s a world-ending event, series two sees the likes of EastEnders actor Colin Salmon and The Witchers’ Royce Pierreson join the fray.

This time the stakes are even higher and whereas the first season saw the world turn back in time by six months every time the team were forced to intervene, this time the world is set to end every three weeks. That means it’s a race against time to stop humanity being wiped out for ever. And bearing in mind George is in disgrace after betraying the organisation in the name of love at the end of season 1, it seems no one is quite sure who to trust this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lazarus Project season 2…

Wes (Caroline Quentin) has a dangerous new mission for George. (Image credit: Sky)

The Lazarus Project season 2 launches on Sky Max in November 2023. When we hear a definite date, we’ll update on this page.

In the US, the first season of The Lazarus Project arrived on cable network TNT from June 4 2023. So we're expecting season 2 to land on the channel some time after its UK release.

What is the plot of The Lazarus Project season 2?

The Lazarus Project – a secret organisation set up to stop apocalyptic events – is back and facing yet more threats to humanity. This time, they face the world ending every three weeks so the pressure is on! We rejoin former app designer George as he’s trying to redeem himself and win back the trust of his team. But can he trust them?

The Lazarus Project team are back to save the world again in series 2. (Image credit: Sky)

The Lazarus Project series 1 recap

The first series of The Lazarus Project followed George, an app designer who was madly in love with his girlfriend Sarah (Charly Clive). He came to realise he’d been reliving the past six months of his life over and over again and was eventually recruited into a secret organisation called The Lazarus Project by an agent called Archie (Anjli Mohindra).

The organisation, which is run by project boss Wes (Caroline Quentin), has the ability to turn back time each time the world is about to end. The team was called into action when former member Dennis Rebrov (Tom Burke) turned against them but as they caught him, Sarah died in an accident. George agreed to work with Rebrov to bring Sarah back but at the end of the series it emerged that Rebrov had turned on the project because every time it turned back the clock, his partner Janet (Vinette Robinson) was forced to relive the death of their son. George killed his colleague Shiv (Rudi Dharmalingam) in order to save Sarah but eventually, as time turned back again and again, he worked out a way to save his life. But the team learnt the Chinese had also made a time machine similar to Lazarus’s but it had gone wrong. This meant that the world would reset every three weeks. At the end of the series, Sarah took the serum that helped her to retain her memory each time the world moved back in time, meaning she now knows about the Lazarus project.

George with his girlfriend/wife Sarah (Charly Clive) in The Lazarus Project season 1. (Image credit: Sky)

The Lazarus Project season 2 returning cast

Paapa Essiedu returns to head the cast of The Lazarus Project season 2 again playing George. He has also starred in I Will Destroy You, The Capture, Black Mirror and Gangs of London. Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek star Caroline Quentin is back as Lazarus boss Wes. Charly Clive is George's partner Sarah, while Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Burke and Vinette Robinson return as Archie, Shiv, Rebrov and Janet.

Paapa Essiedu and Charly Cliive on the set of The Lazarus Project season 2. (Image credit: Sky)

The Lazarus Project season 2 new cast members

Bond and EastEnders actor Colin Salmon has joined for The Lazarus Project season two alongside Royce Pierreson (The Witcher), Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood), Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil), Zoe Telford (Litvinenko), Sam Troughton (The Outlaws) and James Atherton (Sanditon).

Colin Salmon and Royce Pierreson (both on left) behind the sceneswhile filming on The Lazarus Project. (Image credit: Sky)

Is there a trailer for The Lazarus Project season 2?

No not yet but as soon as one is released we’ll post it here. We can’t wait to see George and co. back in action.