Men Up: cast, plot, first look and all about the Viagra drama set in the 1990s

Men Up on BBC One stars Phaldut Sharma, Iwan Rheon, Mark Lewis Jones and Steffan Rhodri, here in the first look picture from the drama.

Men Up is a one-off drama coming to BBC One which mixes seriousness and humor as it takes a look at the remarkable true story of one of the world's first medical trials for the impotence drug that became known as Viagra. It will show what happened as the trials were held in Wales at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital in 1994.

Written by Matthew Barry and executive produced by Russell T Davies, it will feature a number of top British stars including Iwan Rheon, Aneurin Barnard, Joanna Page, Alexandra Roach, Phaldut Sharma, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri and Mark Lewis Jones.

Produced by Quay Street Productions and Boom for BBC Wales, here's everything you need to know about Men Up...

Men Up is a 90-minute one-off drama that will launch on BBC One and BBCiPlayer. There's no official word on a release date yet but we expect it to arrive in 2023. We'll of course update here when we learn more.

Men Up plot

Viagra is a 'little blue pill' that changed the lives for millions across the globe in the last few decades as it helped alleviate the misery of male impotence. Years before it came on the market, however, a group of ordinary middle-aged Welsh men bravely took part in one of the first clinical trials for an unknown drug which later became Viagra.

Meurig Jenkins (Iwan Rheon), Colin White (Steffan Rhodri), Tommy Cadogan (Paul Rhys), Peetham 'Pete' Shah (Phaldut Sharma) and Eddie O’Connor (Mark Lewis Jones) all had one thing in common. They all suffered from impotency which was affecting every aspect of their lives, and they were suffering in shame and silence, feeling like failures as men, lovers and husbands.

All these men had attempted their own fixes to impotence but nothing worked. Then they are presented with a lifeline — a place on a trial for an unknown drug thought to cure impotence led by the ambitious Dr. Dylan Pearce (Anerin Barnard) with support from clinical nurse Moira Davies (Joanna Page).

As each man grapples with their own insecurities and hides the truth from their loved ones — including their wives and partners Ffion Jenkins (Roach) and Teresa Rigby (Palfrey) who are also fighting their own battles — will this little pill be able to bring back their spark?

Writer Matthew Barry says: “Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994… in Swansea! I’m beyond delighted to be working with Nicola, Russell, and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen.

"People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can't wait to bring it to the screen.”

Men Up cast — Iwan Rheon, Aneurin Barnard and Joanna Page

The amazing cast for Men Up includes Iwan Rheon (The Light in The Hall, Game of Thrones, Misfits, Riviera) who plays medical trialist Meurig Jenkins. Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, Cilla, The Pact) meanwhile plays Dr. Dylan Pearce who carries out the trial in Swansea and Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey) is the clinical nurse Moira Davies.

Men Up star Iwan Rheon as Joe Pritchard in The Light In The Hall. (Image credit: BBC/S4C)

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan Wilson in The Catch. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Joanna Page in Gavin and Stacey. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Men Up?

Other actors in Men Up playing trialists include Paul Rhys (A Discovery of Witches) as Tommy Cadogan, Mark Lewis Jones as Eddie O’Connor, Peetham 'Pete' Shah as Phaldut Sharma and Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon, Temple) as Colin White.

Wives and partners are played by Alexandra Roach (The Light in The Hall, Killing Eve, Sanditon, No Offence) as Ffion Jenkins and Lisa Palfrey as Teresa Rigby.

Alexandria Riley (The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Pact), Nathan Sussex (It’s A Sin, Hollyoaks) and Katy Wix (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats) round out the cast.

Men Up star Alexandra Roach in The Light In The Hall. (Image credit: Channel)

Is there a Men Up trailer?

There's no trailer yet available for Men Up but we'll post one here as soon as it arrives from the BBC.

More about Men Up

Men Up is written by Matthew Barry and directed by Ashley Way (White Lines, Stella, Merlin), and produced by Karen Lewis (The Salisbury Poisonings, Years and Years, Happy Valley).

The executive producers are Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It’s A Sin, Happy Valley) and Davina Earl (Safe, Come Home) for Quay Street Productions, Rachel Evans for Boom, Matthew Barry and Russell T Davies (Nolly, It’s A Sin, Doctor Who) and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.