Those About To Die: cast, plot and all about the historical series

Those About To Die is an epic historical drama on both Peacock and Prime Video. The lavish drama stars Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Rupert Penry-Jones and Sara Martins and is set in the corrupt world of Ancient Rome’s chariot racing and gladiatorial fights. The series is based on the non-fiction book Those About To Die by Daniel P. Mannix and immerses us in the bloodthirsty world of the Roman Empire, just as the Colosseum is built to sate the desire for violence and betting. And below the famous amphitheatre’s stands live the many thousands whose destiny it is to die for the games.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, the period drama sees Anthony Hopkins play Roman Emperor Vespasian while Game of Thrones and Wolf star Iwan Rheon is an ambitious crime boss Tenax while Death in Paradise star Sara Martins is playing ruthless trader Cala and Rupert Penry-Jones stars as retired general Marsus.

Here’s everything you need to know about the swords and sandals epic Those About To Die…

Those About To Die is a 10-episode series launching on Peacock in the US and Prime Video in the UK and Europe in 2024. We will update on the exact 2024 air date when we hear more.

Those About to Die plot

Those About To Die is set in the year 79 AD in Rome, the wealthiest city in the world. Rome is seeing an influx of slaves from the growing empire and its population is growing bored, restless and increasingly violent. However, the people are kept in line by the promise of free food and spectacular entertainment in the form of chariot racing, animal combat and gladiator fights. These races are controlled by four corporations, the Blue, Red, White and Green factions, and shares in these companies are the most valuable thing in Rome. As the thirst for bloodshed increases, the Colosseum is built, which gives rise to a thriving underworld where betting is the key to wealth and fortune. And thousands will be sacrificed in the name of entertainment.

Those About to Die cast — Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian

Playing the Roman Emperor Vespasian is acting legend, Anthony Hopkins, who starred in hit Hollywood movies such as Silence of the Lambs, for which he won an Oscar, Magic, Nixon, Hannibal and Hitchcock. He’s also been in The Son, Westworld, King Lear, Legends of the Fall, The Remains of the Day and Thor. Anthony also won Oscar for The Father.

Who else is starring in Those About To Die?

Those About To Die boasts a star-studded cast. Whitechapel’s Rupert Penry-Jones plays retired general Marsus while Death in Paradise's Sara Martins is trader Cala. Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, The Light in The Hall, Wolf) is a crime boss called Tenax, Tom Hughes (Victoria) is Titus and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Game of Thrones) is Viggo. Jojo Macari (Sex Education), Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines), Dimitri Leonidas (Foundation), Moe Hashim (Ted Lasso), Eneko Sagardoy (Elite), Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo), Gonçalo Almeida (Amor, Amor), Kyshan Wilson (Under the Amalfi Sun) and Alicia Edogamhe (Summertime) round out the cast.

Is there a trailer for Those About To Die?

Prime Video has yet to release a trailer for Those About To Die, so we'll have to wait. We'll be posting the trailer on here when it arrives.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Those About To Die

Those About To Die started filming on location in Rome during the summer of 2023. Iwan Rheon posted an Instagram picture of a spectacular from the set. Take a look below.

Directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, Midway) this period drama has been created by AGC studios and was commissioned by High End Productions, the Joint Venture recently created by Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Film, together with the American streaming provider Peacock and is produced by Centropolis, Hollywood Gang and Street Entertainment, The series is written by Academy Award® nominated head writer Robert Rodat (The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan), and directed by Roland Emmerich, together with Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat, The Lazarus Project). Executive Producers are Emmerich, Harald Kloser (2012, White House Down, Midway), Gianni Nunnari (The Departed, 300), Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz, Charles Holland, Kreuzpaintner and Rodat.