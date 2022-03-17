Wolf — cast, plot and all you need to know about the crime thriller

Ukweli Roach and Iwan Rheon are among the stars on BBC One's Wolf.

Wolf is all set to be another must-watch BBC1 crime thriller. Based on the bestselling Jack Caffery series of novels by Mo Hayder, it features a gritty plotline and a top cast including Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale, Game Of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, as well as Blindspot and Humans star Ukweli Roach in his first lead role.

The six-part BBC1 series comes from the makers of Sherlock and follows DI Jack Caffery, who’s obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his ten-year-old brother in the 1990s. But his story soon collides with that of a family who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games.

Here’s everything we know about the disturbing drama arriving on BBC1…

All six one-hour episodes of Wolf will be available to watch on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer. But as filming has only just started in Wales there’s no scheduled release date yet. We’ll update as soon as we know more, plus with its international air date.

Wolf plot

Wolf has been written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Suspicion, Borderliner) and follows young detective Jack Caffery, who’s searching for himself while trying to right the wrongs of others. Meanwhile, his narrative collides with that of the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, who find themselves trapped and terrorized by a psychopath at their family home in Monmouthshire. What follows is a nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.

Wolf cast — Ukweli Roach as detective Jack Caffery

In Wolf, Ukweli plays the young, unshockable and driven DI Jack Caffery, who finds himself working on the most terrifying crimes.

Ukweli is best known for playing the role of FBI psychiatrist Dr Robert Borden in the American TV series Blindspot, which was shown in the UK on Sky Living. He’s also had roles in Humans, Grantchester, The Royals and Hard Sun.

"I’m honored to be taking on the role of Jack Caffery in Wolf," says Ukweli. "Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life."

In Wolf, Ukweli Roach plays detective Jack Caffery. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in Wolf?

As well as Ukweli, the cast of Wolf is packed full of familiar faces. Sacha Dhawan (The Master in Doctor Who) plays Honey, alongside Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones, Misfits, A Christmas Number One) as Molina, a pair of mismatched professionals forced together on a job.

Meanwhile, Sian Reese-Williams (Line Of Duty, Hidden) stars DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove, Juliet Stevenson is Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife, with Owen Teale (Game Of Thrones) as her wealthy and well-connected husband Oliver.

"We’re delighted to have attracted such an amazing cast into our wonderfully entertaining crime/horror world!" says executive producer Elaine Cameron. "It’s a real testament to the originality of Megan’s scripts. I’m particularly excited about young actor Ukweli Roach playing the lead role of Jack Caffery – I guarantee once the series goes out he’ll be a total household name!"

Juliet Stevenson rocks up in Wolf as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a Wolf trailer?

There's no Wolf trailer just yet, but we’re sure when one lands it will be edge-of-your seat stuff. Watch this space.