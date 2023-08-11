Wolf episode 6 recap: Who was the Donkey Pitch killer?

*Warning — spoilers below for all of Wolf on BBC One*

Wolf episode 6 is the thrilling conclusion to the gripping BBC drama series and a lot happened!

Throughout the course of the series, we followed Jack as he desperately tried to learn more about the Donkey Pitch murders while simultaneously investigating the apparent death of his brother, who went missing decades ago.

Episode 6 gave us answers to both the burning questions about the two killers and Jack's brother, but it was certainly a bleak ending.

Here's what you need to know about the finale...

The Donkey Pitch Killers finally revealed

Wolf stars Ukweli Roach as detective Jack Caffrey. (Image credit: BBC)

Minnet Kable had confessed to the murders of Hugo and Sophie, but it turns he had an alibi.

Jack continues digging and learns that Hugo and Sophie had previously tortured a girl, Lucia Anchor-Ferrers, who was held captive by Molina and Honey. However, it turns out this was all an elaborate plan,

Lucia has been in on the whole thing and knows Molina well. She met him when she was sent to a mental institution by her family, who were growing concerned by her sadistic behaviour, such as her killing a cat.

When she was released, she teamed up with Molina to get her revenge on Hugo and Sophie, so she and Molina are actually the Donkey Pitch Killers. Molina is also the Bones character that appears in the mask and hazmat suit.

Lucia and Molina wanted to get their hands on the family fortune which, in the event of her parents' death, would have gone to her brother instead. This explains why Honey and Molina were trying to get Oliver to transfer money from his bank account.

After finding out Lucia was the girl that Hugo and Sophie abused, Jack matches the wedding ring to her parents. He shows up at the house but by the time he's arrived on the scene, Oliver has died of a heart attack.

Molina attempts to put Jack off the scent by pretending to be Lucia's brother instead, but Jack sees through it and kills him after a fight.

When he goes upstairs to find Lucia, she pretends to be innocent and is ready to jump out of the window. Shortly after her mask slips, she loses her balance and falls to her death.

Jack discovers Oliver's note where he admitted that Lucia didn't have an alibi for the night of the Donkey Pitch murders. However, in order to keep Kable in jail, Jack rips up the note so no one is properly convicted for the murders, so it's a rather bleak ending.

Matilda is the sole survivor of the ordeal after murdering Honey earlier in the episode, after he tries to release her but she decides he can't be trusted.

What happened to Jack's brother?

Ukweli Roach as Jack in Wolf. (Image credit: BBC)

In the finale, we learned that Jack's neighbour Penderecki did abduct Ewan and kept him hostage in his home, but Jack has not had any proper closure.

In flashbacks, Jack went to the basement of Penderecki's house and underneath a locked door, we saw a shadow. Jack was spooked and left before he could figure out the shadow's identity, though.

Sadly, it is likely that Ewan was locked up on the other side of that door the whole time and could have possibly been there for six years, right next to his family home.

It's not clear whether Penderecki killed Ewan, so there is a chance he is still alive which is a glimmer of hope after everything that happened. However, with Ewan's fate unclear it doesn't seem like Jack will be able to rest easy any time soon.

Stream all episodes of Wolf on BBC iPlayer now.