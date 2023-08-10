Wolf episode 5 recap: What's in the box?

Wolf episode 5 opens with a rather sadistic murder, where the man wearing the hazmat suit and mask strikes again after tricking a young woman into letting him inside her home by posing as an exterminator.

He stabs her to death with a knife after taunting her, before the episode moves back to the present day. As we creep closer to the final episode, we start to learn some dark truths about what's really going on here.

Here's everything you need to know about the key moments in Wolf episode 5...

Jack opens the box

Jack Caffrey (Ukweli Roach) in Wolf. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/James Pardon)

The ending of Wolf episode 4 saw a box left for Jack, something that he's gotten used to after being tormented with offerings that would remind him of his brother Ewan, who went missing when he was a child.

This time, however, the toy didn't match Ewan's profile as it was made in a different era so Jack comments that the person "knew it didn't belong to his brother".

Later that day, Jack heads to the archives to find out more about the engraving on the ring that was retrieved from the dog's stomach. He discovers that no one by the name of James ordered a ring for Matilda, and is baffled why there's no match.

Jack continues investigating Bones and finally finds out that his real name is Jacob Adley and he was in police custody in Bristol at the time of the Donkey Pitch murders. With Jack getting one step closer to the truth, will he finally bring the killer to justice?

Honey's in trouble

Honey in Wolf. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey has a theory that the boss is messing with him and Molina, but it's countered with the argument that if their employer truly was angry, they'd have just killed them already.

The duo takes Oliver outside of the house for the first time since they arrived. When they've got a phone signal, they pull over and Honey threatens him at knifepoint and tells him to call his bank. He answers security questions to verify who he is, before attempting to alert the operator to the fact he's being held hostage.

Honey berates him, cutting off the call, and the duo beat him up for disobeying their commands, before taking him back to the house feeling frustrated that the transaction did not go through as planned.

Back at the house, Lucia tells Matilda to leave her behind if she gets the chance to escape, and she tearfully tells her mum that she's an embarrassment and she's messed up, with Matilda reassuring her that they love her.

Meanwhile, Honey and Molina begin worrying that the boss is going to kill them so Honey says they should leave, believing they've gotten themselves in too deep and they can't finish the assignment.

Molina is scared to go downstairs to get his bag so Honey rushes down there instead. Once he gets down there, he starts gagging and stumbles across a dead body, which is revealed to be the Anchor-Ferrer's housekeeper Becca.

Following the shocking revelation, Molina approaches Honey and asks if he's figured out who he is yet, making it clear he'd betrayed his partner...

Wolf continues on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday. Episodes are also available on iPlayer.