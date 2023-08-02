Wolf episode 3 recap: Did Matilda survive?

Wolf episode 3 picks up right after the second instalment, and it answers some burning questions fans had after the shocking cliffhanger.

The Anchor-Ferrers family are still trapped in their home after Honey and Molina tricked them, and the last we saw them Matilda was in a rather precarious position with her life hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Jack is in Wales trying to find out more about the case, and he's picked up a couple of important leads along the way.

Honey torments Matilda

The episode picks up where we left off in Wolf episode 2 where Honey was mocking a tied-up Matilda while playing with a sword. We saw him lunge forward with the screen cutting to black, so her fate was unknown.

However, it turns out Honey only cut the rope keeping her suspended and hadn't injured her, so she survived the torment. She falls to the ground and Lucia and Oliver rush to comfort her.

Molina gets out a camera and tripod and forces Matilda to stand up on a box, where she's supported by her family due to how weak she is.

Honey asks Matilda to expose her stomach and he asks her how much she knows about the killings of Sophie and Hugo, the couple we saw murdered at the beginning of episode 2.

He explains he's going to draw on her with a marker pen to illustrate how their intestines were removed and ask her how they could possibly know so much about the killings, saying that he and Molina would've "had to be there themselves".

The horrified family looks on and he says "I think they've got it now", basically confessing that they were the killers. However, it's difficult to believe anything these two men say, so we can't know for sure.

The next morning, Honey realizes that there are security cameras that they weren't aware of and gets angry at Molina, telling him the job is "too important". They then ask all three captors the same question about where the cameras are.

Threatened with Matilda's life, both Lucia and Oliver tell them that the cameras are in a box in the basement and haven't been used because the signal was useless.

Honey then unbuttons Oliver's shirt and discovers the stitches on his chest, asks about the transplant, and tells him that "someone else's heart is keeping him alive".

This implies he might know who the heart belonged to, or perhaps he's just bluffing...

Throughout the episode, Honey keeps complaining about a smell, and Molina tells him that he might be imagining things and that he's getting "conflicting feelings", so we're starting to see a divide forming between the two captors.

Not only that, but the mean realize someone's messing with them as things keep moving around, and someone left deer intestines by the side of the road. But who?

Jack's on the case

Jack continues to delve deeper into the case of the missing dog and how it might link to the Donkey Pitch killings. He also has a theory that the wrong killer is in prison and that they're still out there.

He is later shown with a wedding ring that was presumably retrieved from the dog's stomach, with an engraving made out to Matilda, so at this point, he has one name to go off.

Jack then arranges a prison visit with Minnet Kable, the man assumed to be the Donkey Pitch murderer, and is awaiting a proper response, before revisiting the Donkey Pitch killings.

He gets a lead and realizes the victims were using Adderall and attempts to locate who supplied them with the drug. He meets with an old colleague and learns of a party where things seemed "off", and the two investigate the scene.

The colleague explains that things were strange and that there'd been restraints all over the place as well as snakes, claiming someone must have "brought them" to the scene. It's all very mysterious so far with no further information about what's going on!

With three more episodes to go, there are still plenty of questions to be answered...

