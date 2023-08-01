Wolf episode 2 recap: Who let the dog out?

Wolf episode 2 opens with the double-murder of a young Welsh couple after being taunted for hours by men in white overalls and gas masks. It's a fittingly dark opening to the chilling drama.

The first episode left us with lots of unanswered questions, ending on a cliffhanger about the fate of the Anchor-Ferrers, and of course, what really happened to Jack's brother.

We also pick up in the present day where Jack has taken the lost dog to the vet and is now curious about who it belongs to, and if something suspicious is going on.

Here's what you need to know about episode 2...

Trapped in their own home

(Image credit: BBC)

There's good news and bad news for the Anchor-Ferrers when episode 2 picks up. The good is that all three of them are alive, and that Honey and Molina had not harmed them.

The bad, however, is that they've all been chained up inside the kitchen and with no access to phone or internet, they have no real way of communicating with anyone. For a moment or two, they're able to breathe a sigh of relief as it seems they were merely being robbed.

Honey and Molina took all the valuables from their persons such as jewellery and wedding rings before thanking them for their time and leaving the house, and the Anchor-Ferrers were relieved no further harm came to them.

Matilda panics, worried because Oliver will need his heart medication and they deduce that their cleaner, Becca, won't be around until next week meaning they need to find another way to escape their restraints.

Although they're stuck chained to their furniture, they're safe, but their happiness is short-lived. They hear noise from the front door and assume it's Becca, calling for her to come into the living room.

However, it's Honey and Molina who have returned with groceries for themselves. They taunted the family by asking if they want lunch, adding that they "figured they'd already eaten".

They keep the family hostage and force-feed the family dog the jewellery they'd taken, mocking them and saying that "that is what [they] think of their pretty things."

Molina and Honey continue to torture the family, moving them to different rooms in the house and isolating them further. Matilda is allowed to use the toilet by her captors, and is given two minutes.

While in there, she tries to smash the mirror to create a weapon but has no luck. But when she spots an empty toilet roll, she has an idea and hides it in her trouser pocket.

When she's locked in the room alone again, Matilda writes a note asking for help and attaches it to the collar of the dog, but it doesn't work and Honey confronts her demanding an apology.

In the ending scene, Oliver and Lucia are taken into a room where Matilda has been strung upside down from the ceiling. Honey has a sword, taunting the family by dancing with it and miming along to a song, before presumably killing Matilda.

However, the scene cut to black so we'll have to wait until episode 3 to find out what happened for sure.

Jack's journey

(Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jack does the rounds and is trying to find out who the dog belongs to. After taking it to the vet he learns that the dog does have an owner, but its foot might be broken and it has swallowed something it shouldn't have, but of course, we as viewers know what happened.

The episode features flashbacks during Jack's journey in search of the dog's owner, where it's revealed he was investigating the case of the murdered couple we saw in the opening moments of the episode.

It is also heavily implied Molina and Honey were responsible for these killings and that the Anchor-Ferrers will soon become their next targets, so the two storylines are slowly starting to intertwine, but episode 2 focuses more heavily on the Anchor-Ferrers family this time.