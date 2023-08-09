Wolf episode 4 recap: Honey's real identity

* Warning — spoilers for Wolf episodes 1 to 4 below *

Wolf episode 4 follows on from the third episode where we started to see a division forming between Honey and Molina. There are fears they're being watched which has dialed up the pressure for the two captors.

Meanwhile, Jack followed a lead that he believed might help him get to the bottom of what happened with the Donkey Pitch murders. He meets with a young woman who was at one of the mysterious raves, and there's where the episode picks up.

Here's what you need to know about Wolf episode 4...

Jack's got a bone to pick

Ukweli Roach as Jack in Wolf. (Image credit: BBC)

After speaking with one of the rave attendees, Jack learns of a mysterious figure who went by the name of Bones. He seems to be one of the ring leaders for these underground gatherings, but no one knows his real name.

When Jack asks for a description he's told "30-something, white skin, dark hair" and that he wore a "stupid hazmat suit a lot."

Bones suddenly becomes a person of interest for Jack who comments that he'd been disemboweling snakes just like the Donkey Pitch killings. He's convinced that Minnet Kable didn't work alone and that there was someone else.

Jack starts digging deeper into Sophie's life, who is one of the Donkey Pitch victims. We learn that she was "obsessed" with horror movies and reportedly tormented her mum, and her grandfather reports she had been vomiting at school but pregnancy had been ruled out.

He attempts to learn more about Bones but no one seems to have a real name or an address for him.

Following this, Jack learns that his prison visit with Kabel has been approved, but he also discovers that someone has been in his place... but who was it?

The episode ends with Jack noticing a gift-wrapped parcel in his home and something tells us it's not going to be a pleasant surprise.

Who's targeting Honey and Molina?

Sacha Dhawan as Honey in Wolf. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the Anchor-Ferrers place, Honey and Molina are starting to get paranoid. They're worried that convicted Minnet Kable is messing with them and that he's somehow escaped prison.

They discuss how Minnet gutted people and reveal that they've only done it with deer to scare people, so this little tidbit of dialogue suggests the duo isn't actually to blame for the Donkey Pitch murders after all. It's all getting very complicated!

Molina mentions talking to "the boss" which seems to spook Honey who mentions that they want videos of the family being tortured and that they need to "make a call". But who are these two working for?

It becomes even more intriguing when they discuss the boss and contemplates why they've decided to target this specific family, but neither fully knows what the motivations are.

Honey grows more and more paranoid, hiding in the house and holding a knife while Molina appears to be becoming more disturbed, widening the gap between the two. Honey runs off into the woods and makes a call using his mobile even though he was told not to.

It is revealed that Honey is actually an actor and he makes a phone call to his pregnant partner who informs him he got a callback for a commercial, which is quite the twist in the tale!

Meanwhile, Oliver Anchor-Ferrers sneakily writes a note, hoping that it will lead to someone discovering important information about the kidnappers.

He also reveals: “There are things we have hidden. Secrets we’ve never shared. Truths that have been buried so long, most days they feel like a dream. But the time for dreaming is over. It is time to admit who we really are.”

So not only are the kidnappers mysterious, but so is Oliver.

What's going on here?!

Wolf continues on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday, August 14. Episodes are also available on iPlayer.