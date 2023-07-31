Wolf cast: who's who in the thriller series

Wolf is a new six-part series based on Mo Hayder’s twisted and imaginative crime novels featuring "disturbed" detective DI Jack Caffery.

The cast is made up of five key characters whose lives intertwine while we learn more about Jack and his traumatic background, and it sounds like it's going to be a truly gripping watch.

Series creator Megan Gallagher said: "This series charts two storylines that are nail-bitingly close to one another but don’t collide until one heck of a finale that includes song and dance (yes, really), and a fair bit of blood.

"The tone of the series is at times heightened and absurd, with large doses of dark humour, which I think audiences will find really thrilling. A riveting crime story was baked into Mo’s novel — such incredible plotting — as a screenwriter, it completely hooked me in."

Here's everything you need to know about the Wolf cast...

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery

(Image credit: BBC)

Jack is a police detective who lives in London and previously worked in Wales. He has a "disturbed background" with a lot of hidden trauma, which has made his character quite "malformed".

Ukweli Roach played the role of Sam Clyde in the sci-fi series The Midwich Cuckoos and Tom Greening in the fantasy series Eternal Law.

Iwan Rheon as Molina

(Image credit: BBC)

Molina is a "hapless criminal". He's not the brightest, but he has some great ideas and is part of a double act with Honey. Together, they take the Anchor-Ferrers family hostage.

Iwan Rheon is best known for playing Ramsay Bolton in the HBO series Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy in the E4 series Misfits.

Sacha Dhawan as Honey

(Image credit: BBC)

Honey, unlike Molina, is very tidy, sharp and is very focused on making this job meticulous. They're two very different characters trying to achieve the same goals, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out!

Sacha Dhawan is known for his roles as Count Orlo in The Great and Jimmy Dillon in Mr Selfridge.

Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

(Image credit: BBC)

Matilda is an upper middle-class woman from a wealthy family. She and her husband, Oliver, have two children. Their son, who isn't present in the story, is a big success story. Meanwhile, their daughter is "very troubled."

is best known for her role as Nina in the film Truly, Madly, Deeply. She recently appeared in the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion and had a recurring role in the crime series Professor T.

Owen Teale as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

(Image credit: BBC)

Oliver is a self-made, successful businessman who is recovering from a heart transplant so he’s now keen to live every moment he can with his family. However, things take a turn for the worse when they're held hostage.

Owen Teale is known for starring in a number of films including Robin Hood, The Hawk, King Arthur, The Last Legion, and Tolkien.

Who else is in Wolf?