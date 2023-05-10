Ex-Death in Paradise star Sara Martins has landed a big new TV part

Ex Death in Paradise star Sara Martins will appear alongside Anthony Hopkins in a new TV series.

The 45-year-old is of course well known to Death in Paradise fans as Camille Bordey, who has been in and out of the series since its beginning.

Now, Sara has landed a part in the new gladiator period drama series Those About To Die, in which Hopkins stars as Vespasian, the Emperor of Rome.

Fans of Sara reacted with glee to the news that she will be joining the cast. One fan wrote: "It’s great to see you again. Can't wait to watch you on screen". Another simply wrote: "Yes!!!! Bravo. Congrats."

The plot of Those About To Die, which will air on Peacock in the US and is yet to have a UK broadcaster, revolves around gladiatorial competitions. It will feature all classes of Roman society as they intersect around the epic sport. There are few details yet on who Sara will play other than that the character is called Cala.

Those About To Die stars Anthony Hopkins (Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

It's also worth noting that Sara can be seen in the new Prime Video drama Citadel. She plays a character called Sandra in the spy thriller which stars Bodyguard's Richard Madden.

There's also speculation that Sara may return as Camille to appear in an episode of Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise. While on Saint Marie, Camille worked with Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman. With Humphrey now likely to marry Martha in Beyond Paradise season 2, there's talk of a number of old characters returning to attend the wedding of Humphrey and Martha which is likely to take place on Saint Marie.

Talking to us once about what she missed about the show, Sara said: "The joking around and playing of tricks! The scenes were so funny we were all in this kind of mood, so we had a lot of laughs. When you’re with friends, one joke leads to another! I think those vibrations between us came across on screen. I’m going to miss that most of all — and, of course, being in beautiful Guadeloupe."