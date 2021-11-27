'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau': everything about the tense thriller starring Iwan Rheon, Alexandra Roach and Joanna Scanlan

The Light In The Hall, also called Y Golau for its Welsh-language version, is filmed in both English and Welsh for Channel 4, S4C and Sundance Now. It promises to be an exhilarating ride no matter where you’re watching from. Starring Alexandra Roach, Iwan Rheon and Joanna Scanlan, the six-part thriller tells the story of journalist Cat Donato (Alexandra Roach) who is determined to uncover the truth behind who killed her former friend Ela Roberts when they were teenagers. Meanwhile Ela’s mother Sharon (Joanna Scanlan) is also still searching for answers about what happened that day. The thriller is written by Regina Moriarty (Murdered By My Boyfriend) and directed by Keeping Faith’s Andy Newbery and Chris Foster (Hidden).

“The Light is on! Regina’s story of injustice and retribution is truly absorbing,” says Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4. “It’s a unique take on a murder-thriller where the clues, characters and story come thick and fast; by adding in such a talented cast it’s a show we are proud to be a partner on.”

So buckle up and enjoy! Here's everything to know so far about The Light In The Hall, aka Y Golau...

The Light In The Hall aka Y Golau is coming to S4C, Channel 4 in the UK and Sundance Now in the US. There's no worldwide release date yet, but we believe it will air some time in 2022 so we will update as soon as we can.

Is there a trailer for 'The Light In The Hall', aka 'Y Golau'?

There's no trailer yet or The Light In The Hall, aka Y Golau, but watch this space and we’ll update it as soon as it’s available.

'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau' plot

The Light In The Hall follows journalist Cat who came from the same town as murdered teen Ela Roberts. Cat has always been obsessed by Ela's murder, not least because the pair had been friends before Ela was ostracised from the group over a silly teenage squabble. Joe Pritchard (Iwan Rheon), a quiet, unassuming gardener was jailed after confessing to Ela’s murder when the police found her DNA in his caravan. But now he’s due for parole, despite the fact that he won’t reveal why he killed the teen and what he did with her body. Meanwhile, Ela’s grieving mum Sharon is still searching for resolution and Joe’s possible return to the community gives both her and Cat the opportunity to finally uncover what really happened. But first both women must confront the past and acknowledge the part they both played in Ela’s death.

'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau' cast — Alexandra Roach as Cat

Alexandra Roach plays Cat, a journalist who wants to write the truth about what happened to her childhood friend. The actress herself was a child star, appearing in the Welsh soap Pobol Y Cwm, but UK and American viewers will probably know her for her role as Rhian in Killing Eve and for playing the young Margaret Thatcher in the Meryl Streep movie The Iron Lady. She’s also starred in Death In Paradise, the miniseries Sticks and Stones and Hold The Sunset with Alison Steadman, John Cleese and Jason Watkins. Between 2015 and 2018 she played DS Joy Freers in the police drama No Offence alongside Joanna Scanlan. Alexandra has also had roles in Being Human, New Tricks, Inside No.9, Viewpoint and Sanditon.

Alexandra Roach plays journalist Cat in 'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau'. (Image credit: Getty)

'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau' cast — Joanna Scanlan as Sharon Roberts

As well as playing Ela’s grieving mum Sharon in The Light In The Hall, Joanna is currently starring as Ma Larkin in the new series The Larkins. She first found fame as Lady Crawley in the TV miniseries Vanity Fair and played Sue Hodge in the 2006 film Notes on a Scandal. Joanna played Tanneke in the movie Girl With A Pearl Earring and starred as Terri in the long-running series The Thick of It. She’s since appeared in Getting On, Heading Out, Hold The Sunset, plus The Accident and Requiem. She also has an impressive CV when it comes to films, with parts in Bridget Jones’s Baby, The Bad Education Movie and Get Santa.

'The Light In The Hall' star Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin. (Image credit: ITV)

'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau' cast —

Iwan Rheon stars in The Light In The Hall as gardener Joe who served time for Ela’s murder but is now due for parole. Fans of the juggernaut that was Game of Thrones will recognise the Welsh actor as evil Ramsay Bolton but he also starred in Channel 4's sci-fi comedy series Misfits (currently on Netflix) and played Ash in the sitcom Vicious. Iwan also played Adam Clios in the series Riviera as well as having roles in Our Girl and Marvel's Inhumans. He is in the 2021 festive film A Christmas Number One.

Iwan Rheon enjoying some festive fun in 'A Christmas Number One'. (Image credit: Sky Cinema)

'The Light In The Hall' aka 'Y Golau' — what else we know

In deals brokered by APC Studios, which is also handling worldwide sales, The Light In the Hall is produced in association with Channel 4 and Sundance Now for the English-language version for broadcast in the UK and North America, Australia and New Zealand. The thriller is co-produced by Duchess Street Productions and Triongl in association with APC Studios, and with the support of Welsh Government through Creative Wales.

Nora Ostler, Executive Producer at Triongl adds: “We are delighted to be working with Regina, the exceptional cast and our talented partners at Duchess Street on this compelling thriller. Many thanks to Gwenllian, S4C and APC for their support during the development of the series and to C4, Sundance Now and Creative Wales for making it possible. We look forward to taking this powerful story from Wales to the world.”