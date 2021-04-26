'Viewpoint' on ITV — start date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Viewpoint is a new five-part crime drama coming to ITV, and stars Bulletproof's Noel Clarke in the leading role. The gripping new series follows a surveillance operation on a Manchester street that unearths disturbing home truths about the residents. It is based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer and is written by written by Edgar award-winner Ed Whitmore.

Noel Clarke stars as DC Martin Young, a surveillance detective, and he has revealed this role is a lot different to the ones he usually plays. He told us: "I've never had this opportunity to play a role like this, as I don't think anyone believed that I could do it, in all honesty! So it was a no-brainer for me. I even said Martin should talk less, because I was happy to just sit in the room and do nothing for five episodes!"

Here's everything you need to know about Viewpoint...

Viewpoint starts on ITV on Monday April 26 at 9pm, and will also be available on demand via ITV Hub. There's no word on a US release date.

What is the plot of Viewpoint?

Viewpoint follows DC Martin Young, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling. Her windows have a panoramic view of Westbury Square, providing a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, who they're desperately trying to find. ITV has described the drama as a "contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel".

Head of Drama, Tiger Aspect Productions and Executive Producer, Lucy Bedford adds: “Harry and Ed have crafted a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed. With the incredible Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach leading the cast, we are extremely excited to be back in production.”

Who's in the cast?

Viewpoint has an all-star cast led by Noel Clarke, who plays DC Martin Young. Speaking about his role, he said: "Martin is so considered and so still, and I'm the least still person you'll ever meet! So to try and inhabit someone I thought was the opposite of me was something I've never done. That's what really made me want to do it."

Here's who else is joining Noel Clarke in the series...

Catherine Tyldesley ( Coronation Street )

) Bronagh Waugh ( Unforgotten )

) Sarah Niles ( Catastrophe )

) Shannon Murray ( EastEnders )

) Phil Davis ( Whitechapel )

) Ian Puleston-Davies ( Pennyworth )

) Dominic Allburn ( Between Two Worlds )

) Marcus Garvey ( Broadchurch )

) Carlyss Peer ( The Feed )

) Erin Shanagher (The Bay)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a 30 second trailer was shared to Twitter and introduces us to missing teacher Gemma Hillman (Amy Wren). Following her disappearance, DC Martin Young (Noel Clarke) approaches Zoe Sterling (Alexandra Roach) asking if they can use her flat for surveillance of the local neighbourhood. We're also briefly introduced to some of the characters who live in the area, who'll be closely monitored by DC Young.