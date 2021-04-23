Noel Clarke on thriller 'Viewpoint': 'I would be the worst surveillance person in the world!'

No secrets are safe in Viewpoint, a gripping new ITV crime drama about a surveillance operation on a Manchester street that unearths disturbing home truths about the residents.

The five-part series stars Noel Clarke as DC Martin Young, a surveillance expert tasked with spying on the home of restaurant owner Greg Sullivan (Fehinti Balogun) the prime suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of his girlfriend Gemma, a local teacher.

The ideal vantage point is from a flat opposite that belongs to neighbour Zoe (Alexandra Roach), a lonely single mum who agrees to let Martin use her spare room.

As the operation unfolds, Martin is increasingly convinced that the case is not as cut and dried as his bosses seem to think and, as he and Zoe grow closer and she finds herself being drawn into the case, they must both face their own personal demons.

Here Noel, 45, gives us the intel on his latest role...

Noel Clarke on his character, surveillance expert Martin

"Martin is so considered and so still, and I'm the least still person you'll ever meet! So to try and inhabit someone I thought was the opposite of me was something I've never done. That's what really made me want to do it."

Noel on Martin's relationship with Zoe

"Martin would have done surveillance jobs like this loads of times, and probably does not usually leave the room. But when he meets Zoe, she's like a whirlwind to him, and draws him out of his shell."

Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roache as Martin and Zoe in Viewpoint. (Image credit: ITV)

Noel on using professional surveillance kit

"I'll be honest, a lot of the time I couldn’t see anything through it! I think we were in the last week of shooting when I said: ‘I can finally see through this thing!’ So I would be the worst surveillance person in the world!"

Noel on taking a less action-oriented role as a quiet observer

"I've never had this opportunity to play a role like this, as I don't think anyone believed that I could do it, in all honesty! So it was a no-brainer for me. I even said Martin should talk less, because I was happy to just sit in the room and do nothing for five episodes!"

When can I watch Viewpoint?

The new five-part series Viewpoint airs on ITV on Monday April 26 at 9pm, and will also be available on the ITV Hub.