'The Pact' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The Pact will be the latest crime drama from BBC Cymru Wales to hit our screens when it drops later this year and the broadcaster seems confident it has another hit on its hands.

The six-part crime thriller follows in the footsteps of shows like Keeping Faith, Hinterland and Hidden, with channel execs hoping a "strong cast and gripping storyline" will reel viewers in.

Here's everything we know about BBC Wales' new drama...

BBC Wales have hinted the series is likely to be broadcast in Spring 2021, but when we have a confirmed release date we'll post it here.

The Pact plot

An official synopsis from BBC Wales reads...

"The story follows five friends (Anna, Nancy, Louie, Cat and Tish) in the aftermath of a shocking and unexplained death where a chain of events forces them into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. The drama will follow the story of five friends, a sudden death and a web of lies."

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews says...

"The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales. It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work. It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series."

Julie Hesmondhalgh stars in this six-part series from BBC Wales. (Image credit: BBC)

The Pact cast

The series boasts an impressive cast with Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser taking centre stage alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch, Coronation Street), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone)

A host of established Welsh talent including Aneurin Barnard (The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Dunkirk), Eiry Thomas (Keeping Faith), Heledd Gwynn (Ordinary Lies), Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone), Aled ap Steffan (Gangs Of London), Jason Hughes (Midsomer Murders) and Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown), Rakie Ayola (Grace) will also star.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Creevy, who won Best Actress in the 2019 BAFTA Cymru awards for her role in the hit BBC drama In My Skin.

The Pact trailer

There's no trailer for this one available yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it drops.