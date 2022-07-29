The Catch — cast, plot and everything we know

The Catch will likely give you nightmares when it arrives on Channel 5. Based on the novel The Catch by bestselling author T.M. Logan, this thriller follows a fisherman whose family life seems to spiral out of control when his daughter goes out with a new boyfriend.

The four-part series has a wonderful cast that includes Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard, Poppy Gilbert and Brenda Fricker.

Jason Watkins says: "I’ve always loved thrillers on-screen and The Catch has all the ingredients to keep audiences hooked. Three-dimensional characters, a family unit under stress, with a tragedy at the heart — all brilliantly framed in the thriller genre.

"I’m always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what’s best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure. It’s great to play a character so buffeted by events."

So here's everything you need to know about The Catch on Channel 5....

There's no release date for The Catch other than Channel 5 announcing the drama will be shown 'this winter' which could mean end of 2022 or pushing into 2023. We will update on the air date as soon as we hear, plus on any international release.

What is the plot of The Catch?

In The Catch, Ed Collier, played by Jason Watkins, is a proud husband, father and local fisherman who becomes determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together. But when rich, handsome younger man Ryan Wilson (Aneurin Barnard) (Peaky Blinders, Time, The Goldfinch, Dunkirk), enters the life of his daughter Abbie Collier, Poppy Gilbert (Chloe, Stay Close, Leonardo, Perfect Addiction) and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiraling out of control.

Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn, including from Ed’s own past. As he is faced with the very real possibility of losing everything he’s worked so hard to achieve, can Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?

Jason Watkins as Ed Collier

Jason Watkins starring in The Trick On BBC1. (Image credit: BBC)

Leading the cast of The Catch as Ed Collier is BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins, who's probably best known for his drama roles in The Trick, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, Des Being Human and W1A. Jason also played former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season 4 of Netflix drama The Crown and Mr Humphries in the revival of Are You Being Served?.

Aneurin Barnard on playing Ryan Wilson

Aneurin Barnard will play Ryan in The Catch. (Image credit: Getty)

Aneurin Barnard, who plays wealthy Ryan Wilson, in The Catch, is a Welsh actor and singer who in 2021 played the murder victim in BBC1 drama The Pact. He's also starred as King Richard III in The White Queen, movies The Goldfinch and Dunkirk, plus top TV dramas such as Peaky Blinders and Time. He played world-famous photographer David Bailey in the BBC drama We'll Take Manhattan and was Cilla Black's husband Bobby Willis in the ITV drama Cilla alongside Sheridan Smith. Aneurin is also a singer and had the lead role in the West End production of hit musical Spring Awakening.

On starring in The Catch, Aneurin Barnard says: "I am looking forward to working on The Catch, there is such a wonderful group of talented people making this drama thriller. It’s so great to work in a calm environment with people who love story telling as much as I do. The script has a wonderful intensity which will deliver a gripping drama for audiences. The cast has a very close chemistry, which I hope delivers on the screen."

Poppy Gilbert as Abbie Collier

The Catch star Poppy Gilbert starring in BBC1's Chloe. (Image credit: BBC)

Poppy Gilbert plays Ed Collier's daughter Abbie in The Catch. Poppy has previously starred in BBC1 drama Chloe, Netflix drama Stay Close, Prime VIdeo's Leonardo.

Who else is starring in The Catch?

Among The Catch cast, look out for Casualty and My Left Foot legend Brenda Fricker is playing Ed’s mother-in-law Phyllis Doyle, while Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Miss Scarlet & The Duke, A Little Chaos, Philomena) is Ed’s wife Claire Collier. Ed’s best friend and business partner, Bob Chapman, will be played by Ian Pirie (Halo, Chernobyl), while Jade Jordan (Redemption) plays Abbie’s best friend Katz and newcomer Morgan Palmeria is smitten lifeguard George.

Brenda Fricker in Holding with Conleth Hill. (Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes on The Catch

The Catch is filming over the summer of 2022 and the series is produced by Projector Pictures, in association with Night Train Media and All3Media International. The Catch will be adapted for the screen by Michael Crompton (The Holiday, Silent Witness, Safe House, Kidnap and Ransom) with Robert Quinn (McDonald & Dodds, The Bay, Ackley Bridge) as director, Rachel Gesua and Suzi McIntosh and Trevor Eve are executive producing for Projector Pictures, and Herbert L. Kloiber and Olivia Pahl executive producing for Night Train Media. The series was ordered by Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+.

Is there a trailer for The Catch?

As The Catch has only begun filming recently there won't be a trailer for some time. As soon as Channel 5 releases one we'll post it right here.