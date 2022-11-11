Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds give their take on A Christmas Carol with their new movie Spirited. This reimagination of the classic Christmas story, which is also a musical by the way, comes from Apple TV Plus and is ready for you to enjoy this holiday season. But how can you watch Spirited?

Find out where Spirited is playing, if it's streaming and everything you need to know about how to watch the new movie.

How to watch Spirited in movie theaters

Though the movie comes from Apple TV Plus, Spirited is actually getting an exclusive theatrical release in the US starting November 11 before it debuts on the streaming service. However, Spirited's rollout in movie theaters will be limited, so definitely check your local movie theaters' websites or Fandango (opens in new tab) to see if, where and when it is playing near you.

UK audiences will also have the opportunity to watch Spirited on the big screen, but it is not arriving in UK cinemas until November 18.

If you're looking for a Christmas gift for a movie fan in your life, definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals, which give consumers free, discounted and monthly allotments of tickets, as well as special deals and concessions and other theater-going perks. Programs are offered by many US and UK-based movie theater chains.

Is Spirited streaming?

Not yet, but you can stream Spirited very soon. Spirited officially debuts on Apple TV Plus on November 18 worldwide, so as long as you have an Apple TV Plus subscription you can watch the holiday movie whenever you want from the comfort of your own home.

Unfortunately, there won't be any other option to watch Spirited from home — no digital on-demand options — as Apple TV Plus movies play exclusively on the streaming service.

Though Apple TV Plus recently raised their prices for the first time, the streaming service still ranks as one of the more affordable options among the major streamers.

What else you need to know about Spirited

Spirited stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Joe Tippett, Tracy Morgan and Rose Byrne. The movie is directed by Sean Anders, who also wrote it with John Morris.

The premise of the movie sees the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) select Clint Briggs (Reynolds) to be visited by the three ghosts of Christmas and have the chance to reform; guess Scrooge wasn’t a special case. However, Briggs flips the table on the holiday spirit and has him examine his own past, present and future. Check out the trailer below:

