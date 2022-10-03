Falling for Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Lindsay Lohan is back in the Netflix original holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. This is her first starring role since 2013’s The Canyons and fans are thrilled to see her back in action.

According to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Lohan has been busy since taking a break from Hollywood. She opened two clubs in Mykonos and Rhodes as part of her Lohan Beach House endeavor, which was filmed for the 2019 MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House.

Here’s everything we know about Falling for Christmas.

Falling for Christmas is a Netflix exclusive that arrives exclusively on the streaming platform worldwide on November 10.

Falling for Christmas cast

Falling for Christmas stars Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap) as an heiress who loses her memory and Chord Overstreet (Glee) as the lodge owner who comes to her aid.

The movie also stars Jack Wagner (When Calls the Heart, The Bold and the Beautiful), Olivia Perez (In the Heights), George Young (Malignant) and Blythe Howard (Powerbook IV: Force).

Falling for Christmas plot

Here’s the movie’s description from Netflix:

“A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Is there a Falling for Christmas trailer?

There’s no trailer yet for Falling for Christmas, but Lohan released a series of photos for the new movie on social media on October 3, which is known as Mean Girls Day after the date was referenced in the popular movie when Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels asks Lohan's Cady Heron what day it was, and the rest was history.

(If you look at the comments in Lohan's post below, you'll see a cameo from Bennett referencing the movie!)

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As soon as a trailer is available we’ll have it for you here.

Image 1 of 3 Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix ) Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas (Image credit: Netflix ) Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas (Image credit: Netflix )

Falling for Christmas director

Janeen Damian brings her wealth of holiday movie knowledge to Falling for Christmas. She directed Hallmark Channel favorite The Christmas Waltz with Lacey Chabert in 2020 and GAC Family’s Much Ado About Christmas (2021).