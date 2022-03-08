New Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Zac Efron movies coming to Apple TV Plus in 2022

Apple TV Plus may still be primarily known as the home of Ted Lasso, but it is building its output of original movies with a star-studded 2022 and beyond slate. Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and plenty more big names are going to have brand new movies coming to the Apple TV Plus streaming service, some exclusively and others after a run in movie theaters.

While Apple TV Plus only announced a pair of official release dates for upcoming 2022 titles, it gave a full rundown of what it will have to offer to subscribers in the near future. Check out the full list below.

Apple TV Plus original movies in 2022

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Release date: June 17

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff

Plot: The 2022 Sundance Film Festival US Dramatic Audience Award winner follows a recent college graduate stuck back at home with his family and working as a party-starter for bar and bat mitzvahs strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom and her teenage daughter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Luck

Release date: August 5

Starring: Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery

Plot: An animated movie about Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Untitled Sidney Poitier documentary

Release date: TBD summer 2022

Plot: Produced by Oprah Winfrey, a documentary about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier.

Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Release date: TBD fall 2022

Starring: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe

Plot: Based on a true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies now in the Army — fighting in Vietnam.

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in Raymond & Ray (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Raymond & Ray

Release date: TBD fall 2022

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke

Plot: Follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong

Release date: TBD fall 2022

Plot: Documentary offering a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz.

The Sound of 007

Release date: TBD fall 2022

Plot: A documentary in celebration of James Bond’s 60th anniversary.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Spirited

Release date: TBD holidays 2022

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer

Plot: A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol.

Emancipation

Release date: TBD 2022

Starring: Will Smith

Plot: The triumphant story of a man who escapes from slavery.

Upcoming Apple TV Plus original movies

Apple TV Plus couched some of the movies they featured in their announcement as just "coming soon." This could mean they find their ways to the streaming platform before 2022 wraps up or later.

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Release date: TBD

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow

Plot: The latest movie from Martin Scorsese follows serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argylle (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Argylle

Release date: TBD

Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Crnaston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson

Plot: A new spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn following the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations.

Sharper

Release date: TBD

Starring: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, John Lithgow

Plot: A New York City-set suspense thriller.

Tetris

Release date: TBD

Starring: Taron Egerton

Plot: Follows the extraordinary journey of one of the most iconic computer games in the world.

Napoleon

Release date: TBD

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby

Plot: Ridley Scott helm’s a biopic on the historic French military leader and emperor Napoleon.

Ghosted

Release date: TBD

Starring: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Plot: A high concept romantic action adventure movie.

Spellbound

Release date: TBD

Starring: TBD

Plot: An animated movie that follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.

The Beanie Bubble

Release date: TBD

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Zack Galifianakis, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan

Plot: The story behind one of the biggest speculative craves that blazed through American culture in the ‘90s, Beanie Babies.

Bad Blood

Release date: TBD

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence

Plot: Tracks the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Bride

Release date: TBD

Starring: Scarlett Johansson

Plot: TBD

Snow Blind

Release date: TBD

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal

Plot: TBD

Untitled Sue Mengers biopic

Release date: TBD

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence

Plot: Biopic on famous ‘60s/’70s Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers.

Dolly

Release date: TBD

Starring: Florence Pugh

Plot: TBD

Being Heumann

Release date: TBD

Starring: TBD

Plot: An adaptation of American disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s best-selling memoir by writer/directo Siân Heder.

Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic

Release date: TBD

Starring: TBD

Plot: Biopic of famous Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.

Untitled Clooney/Pitt thriller

Release date: TBD

Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt

Plot: Two lone fixers who are assigned to the same job.

Launching in November 2019, Apple TV Plus has developed a number of TV shows featuring high-profile stars (except for Jon Hamm, apparently), including The Morning Show, See, Truth Be Told, Physical and, of course, critical and audience darling Ted Lasso.

On the movie side, 2021 was a big year for the streamer, especially with it netting multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture for CODA and Best Actor for Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

To watch any of the currently available of upcoming titles on Apple TV Plus, you need to be a subscriber to the streaming service.