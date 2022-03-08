New Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Zac Efron movies coming to Apple TV Plus in 2022
By Michael Balderston published
Scarlett Johansson,Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal also have new movies coming soon to Apple TV Plus.
Apple TV Plus may still be primarily known as the home of Ted Lasso, but it is building its output of original movies with a star-studded 2022 and beyond slate. Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and plenty more big names are going to have brand new movies coming to the Apple TV Plus streaming service, some exclusively and others after a run in movie theaters.
- Sign up for Apple TV Plus
While Apple TV Plus only announced a pair of official release dates for upcoming 2022 titles, it gave a full rundown of what it will have to offer to subscribers in the near future. Check out the full list below.
Apple TV Plus original movies in 2022
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Release date: June 17
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff
Plot: The 2022 Sundance Film Festival US Dramatic Audience Award winner follows a recent college graduate stuck back at home with his family and working as a party-starter for bar and bat mitzvahs strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom and her teenage daughter.
Luck
Release date: August 5
Starring: Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery
Plot: An animated movie about Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.
Untitled Sidney Poitier documentary
Release date: TBD summer 2022
Plot: Produced by Oprah Winfrey, a documentary about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Release date: TBD fall 2022
Starring: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe
Plot: Based on a true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies now in the Army — fighting in Vietnam.
Raymond & Ray
Release date: TBD fall 2022
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke
Plot: Follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.
Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong
Release date: TBD fall 2022
Plot: Documentary offering a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz.
The Sound of 007
Release date: TBD fall 2022
Plot: A documentary in celebration of James Bond’s 60th anniversary.
Spirited
Release date: TBD holidays 2022
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer
Plot: A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol.
Emancipation
Release date: TBD 2022
Starring: Will Smith
Plot: The triumphant story of a man who escapes from slavery.
Upcoming Apple TV Plus original movies
Apple TV Plus couched some of the movies they featured in their announcement as just "coming soon." This could mean they find their ways to the streaming platform before 2022 wraps up or later.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Release date: TBD
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow
Plot: The latest movie from Martin Scorsese follows serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Argylle
Release date: TBD
Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Crnaston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson
Plot: A new spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn following the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations.
Sharper
Release date: TBD
Starring: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, John Lithgow
Plot: A New York City-set suspense thriller.
Tetris
Release date: TBD
Starring: Taron Egerton
Plot: Follows the extraordinary journey of one of the most iconic computer games in the world.
Napoleon
Release date: TBD
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Plot: Ridley Scott helm’s a biopic on the historic French military leader and emperor Napoleon.
Ghosted
Release date: TBD
Starring: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas
Plot: A high concept romantic action adventure movie.
Spellbound
Release date: TBD
Starring: TBD
Plot: An animated movie that follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.
The Beanie Bubble
Release date: TBD
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Zack Galifianakis, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan
Plot: The story behind one of the biggest speculative craves that blazed through American culture in the ‘90s, Beanie Babies.
Bad Blood
Release date: TBD
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence
Plot: Tracks the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Bride
Release date: TBD
Starring: Scarlett Johansson
Plot: TBD
Snow Blind
Release date: TBD
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal
Plot: TBD
Untitled Sue Mengers biopic
Release date: TBD
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence
Plot: Biopic on famous ‘60s/’70s Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers.
Dolly
Release date: TBD
Starring: Florence Pugh
Plot: TBD
Being Heumann
Release date: TBD
Starring: TBD
Plot: An adaptation of American disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s best-selling memoir by writer/directo Siân Heder.
Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic
Release date: TBD
Starring: TBD
Plot: Biopic of famous Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
Untitled Clooney/Pitt thriller
Release date: TBD
Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt
Plot: Two lone fixers who are assigned to the same job.
Launching in November 2019, Apple TV Plus has developed a number of TV shows featuring high-profile stars (except for Jon Hamm, apparently), including The Morning Show, See, Truth Be Told, Physical and, of course, critical and audience darling Ted Lasso.
On the movie side, 2021 was a big year for the streamer, especially with it netting multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture for CODA and Best Actor for Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.
To watch any of the currently available of upcoming titles on Apple TV Plus, you need to be a subscriber to the streaming service.
Michael Balderston is a D.C.-based entertainment writer and assistant managing editor for What to Watch. He previously has written for TV Technology and Awards Circuit.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.