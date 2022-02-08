2022 Oscar Nominations: 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' and 'Belfast' highlight the nominees

The 2022 Oscars nominations are here! From Best Picture to Best Visual Effects, the movies that will be competing as part of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 were announced this morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles.

Among the highlights of the nominations were The Power of the Dog and it's leading 12 nominations, including for director Jane Campion and its quartet of stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The sci-fi epic Dune was awarded for its grand vision with 10 nominations. Tied for third with seven nominations each were Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Here is the full slate of nominees for all 23 categories:

Best Picture

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog' (Image credit: Netflix)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart in 'Spencer' (Image credit: Neon)

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Actor

Will Smith in 'King Richard' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick ... Boom

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose in 'West Side Story' (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick ... Boom

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short