2022 Oscar Nominations: 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' and 'Belfast' highlight the nominees

The Oscars have unveiled this year's slate of nominees!

The Oscars trophy from a handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. at the Dolby Theatre in Feb. 2020.
(Image credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The 2022 Oscars nominations are here! From Best Picture to Best Visual Effects, the movies that will be competing as part of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 were announced this morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles.

Among the highlights of the nominations were The Power of the Dog and it's leading 12 nominations, including for director Jane Campion and its quartet of stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The sci-fi epic Dune was awarded for its grand vision with 10 nominations. Tied for third with seven nominations each were Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Here is the full slate of nominees for all 23 categories:

Best Picture

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Power of the Dog' (Image credit: Netflix)

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza 
  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast 
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog 
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car 
  • Steven Spielberg - West Side Story 

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart in 'Spencer' (Image credit: Neon)

Best Actor

Will Smith in 'King Richard' (Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos 
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog 
  • Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick ... Boom 
  • Will Smith - King Richard 
  • Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose in 'West Side Story' (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)
  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter 
  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story 
  • Judi Dench - Belfast 
  • Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog 
  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard 

Best Supporting Actor

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)
  • Ciarán Hinds - Belfast 
  • Troy Kotsur - CODA 
  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog 
  • J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA 
  • Drive My Car 
  • Dune 
  • The Lost Daughter 
  • The Power of the Dog 

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast 
  • Don't Look Up 
  • King Richard 
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

  • Dune 
  • Nightmare Alley 
  • The Power of the Dog 
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 
  • West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

  • Don't Look Up 
  • Dune 
  • King Richard 
  • The Power of the Dog 
  • Tick, Tick ... Boom 

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Production Design

  •  Dune 
  • Nightmare Alley 
  • The Power of the Dog 
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth 
  • West Side Story

Best Score

  • Don't Look Up 
  • Dune 
  • Encanto 
  • Parallel Mothers 
  • The Power of the Dog 

Best Original Song

  • "Be Alive" - King Richard 
  • "Dos Oruguitas" - Encanto 
  • "Down to Joy" - Belfast 
  • "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die 
  • "Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days 

Best Sound

  • Belfast 
  • Dune 
  • No Time to Die 
  • The Power of the Dog 
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension 
  • Attica 
  • Flee 
  • Summer of Soul 
  • Writing with Fire

Best International Film

  • Drive My Car 
  • Flee 
  • The Hand of God 
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom 
  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia 
  • Boxballet 
  • Robin Robin 
  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

  • Audible 
  • Lead Me Home 
  • The Queen of Basketball 
  • Three Songs for Benazir 
  • When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short

  • Ala Kachuu: Take and Run 
  • The Dress 
  • The Long Goodbye 
  • On My Mind 
  • Please Hold 
