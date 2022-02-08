2022 Oscar Nominations: 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' and 'Belfast' highlight the nominees
The Oscars have unveiled this year's slate of nominees!
The 2022 Oscars nominations are here! From Best Picture to Best Visual Effects, the movies that will be competing as part of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 were announced this morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles.
Among the highlights of the nominations were The Power of the Dog and it's leading 12 nominations, including for director Jane Campion and its quartet of stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The sci-fi epic Dune was awarded for its grand vision with 10 nominations. Tied for third with seven nominations each were Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
Here is the full slate of nominees for all 23 categories:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick ... Boom
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick ... Boom
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The House of Gucci
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
- "Be Alive" - King Richard
- "Dos Oruguitas" - Encanto
- "Down to Joy" - Belfast
- "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die
- "Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Best International Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Short
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short
- Ala Kachuu: Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
