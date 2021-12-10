‘Cyrano’ movie: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Peter Dinklage movie

It’s been a big year of movie musicals, but 2021 isn’t done belting out a tune just yet, as Cyrano, a musical based on the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Peter Dinklage is making its way to movie theaters.

2021 has seen a number of high profile movie musicals hit the big screen, including In the Heights, tick, tick … Boom!, Encanto and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Cyrano is throwing its hat into the ring, directed by Joe Wright and featuring a score and original songs by band The National (Aaron and Bryce Dessner).

There’s a bit to unpack in terms of when the movie will be available where and everything else, so here’s an easy guide to everything we know about Cyrano.

Cyrano was first screened during the 2021 fall film festivals, but its release for mainstream audiences will take a couple of steps.

First, Cyrano is getting a Dec. 17 release in New York and Los Angeles to ensure that it qualifies for the 2021 Academy Awards. However it will take the movie a bit longer to reach a wider audience.

The movie will get its first expansion to international markets, where it will release in multiple countries, including the U.K., on Jan. 14. Then, a week later on Jan. 21, it will expand to additional cities in the U.S., though it is still expected to be in select theaters rather than a wide release.

‘Cyrano’ plot

If you read Cyrano de Bergerac at any point in your schooling, you will likely remember that the French play by Edmond Rostand told the story of a French soldier and poet named Cyrano de Bergerac who is secretly in love with the beautiful Roxanne. However, Cyrano feels that he is unworthy of making his love known because of his appearance, highlighted by an extraordinarily large nose. Rather, Roxanne eyes a young soldier in Cyrano’s regiment, Christian, who similarly falls for her. Christian, though, is not able to speak to Roxanne, so he enlists the help of Cyrano to write love letters and help give Christian a voice in his courtship.

The Cyrano movie is going to follow the same plot, save for one big detail. With Peter Dinklage onboard as Cyrano, rather than a large nose, Cyrano’s appearance is defined by the fact that he is a dwarf.

The movie is also based on a stage musical that was adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, who has written the screenplay for the movie version.

‘Cyrano’ cast

Best known for his Emmy-winning role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage is tackling a musical for the first time as Cyrano. The actor received a good bit of praise for his performance and has been cited by a few critics groups and award organizations in their best of 2021 lists.

If your wondering how well Dinklage can carry a tune, he performed a song from the movie, “Your Name,” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch below.

The other two members of the love triangle at the heart of Cyrano are Haley Bennett as Roxanne and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian. Movie goers are likely to recognize Bennett from her roles in films like Hillbilly Elegy, The Girl on the Train and The Magnificent Seven (2016). Harrison, meanwhile, has been making a name for himself with a number of smaller dramas, including Waves, Luce and It Comes at Night.

One more prominent actor helps round out the cast, as Ben Mendelsohn (Ready Player One, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is on board to play De Guiche.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian in 'Cyrano' (Image credit: Peter Mountain/MGM)

‘Cyrano’ trailer

Cyrano debuted its first, and so far, only trailer a couple of months ago. It showcases the lavish production design and beautiful costumes as well as a taste of one of the musical numbers. Take a peek below.

A lyric video of another one of the songs from the movie, “Somebody Desperate” has been shared. Give it a listen here.

‘Cyrano’ director

Cyrano is being directed by Joe Wright, who is best known for the films Pride & Prejudice (2005), Atonement and Darkest Hour. While the period setting is familiar for Wright, Cyrano marks the director’s first foray into the movie musical genre.

‘Cyrano’ reviews

Having played at the fall festivals, many movie critics have shared their thoughts on Cyrano, and they are quite positive. The movie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% fresh, while Metacritic scores the film at a 73.

What to Watch will share its review of Cyrano at a later date.