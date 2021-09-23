‘Spencer’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the Kristen Stewart movie

Princess Diana still has plenty of intrigue for TV and film audiences, the upcoming movie Spencer is just one of many shows, documentaries and films in recent years that have chronicled the tragic tale of the beloved princess.

The most notable recent example of Diana’s story was shown in The Crown season four, where she was played by Emma Corrin when Diana; Diana’s story will continue in season five of The Crown, though she will now be played by Elizabeth Debecki. There’s a Diana: The Musical, which will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 1.

But Spencer is a hotly anticipated title for multiple reasons. Number one, it stars Kristen Stewart as Diana in a role that is already generating Oscar buzz for the actress. And number two, it comes from director Pablo Larraín, who previously wowed audiences with a film about a seminal female historical figure, Jackie Kennedy in Jackie.

Here is everything we know about Spencer.

What is the plot of ‘Spencer’?

As mentioned above, Princess Diana’s life has been well documented and portrayed in film and TV through a number of different titles, but where Spencer will differ is how it will look at a short section of time in Diana’s life, imagining what it might have been like for her as she was soon about to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Here is the official plot synopsis from Neon:

“The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay.

Who is in the ‘Spencer’ cast?

Kristen Stewart is the main attraction for Spencer with her performance as Princess Diana. While the actress is best known for her roles in the Twilight series, critics have also praised a number of her indie roles in her post-Twilight career, including Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper and Seberg. Following Spencer’s premiere at the fall film festivals, Stewart is receiving the best notices of her career though for her work, which many believe could lead to her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

While Stewart earns top billing, her supporting cast includes the likes of Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Jack Farthing, Stella Gonet, Richard Sammel and more.

Here is the cast list via IMDb :

Kristen Stewart - Diana

Jack Farthing - Prince Charles

Sally Hawkins - Maggie

Timothy Spall - Major Alistar Gregory

Sean Harris - Darren

Stella Gonet - the Queen

Richard Sammel - Prince Philip

Elizabeth Berrington - Princess Anne

Lore Stefanek - Queen Mother

Jack Nielen - William

Freddie Spry - Harry

Who is 'Spencer' director Pablo Larraín

Pablo Larraín is a Chilean filmmaker whose credits include Fuga, Tony Manero, Post Mortem, The Club, Neruda and No (nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars) before he broke out for American audiences with 2016's Jackie. Though Larraín was not nominated for any Oscars, the film received three, including one for his leading lady, Natalie Portman.

Since Jackie he directed the film Ema and all eight episodes for Apple TV Plus' Lisey's Story.

Spencer will get an exclusive run in theaters starting Nov. 5. There is no indication on whether its release on Nov. 5 will be limited to any particular cities or if it will be given a wide release at that time. Theater listers will become available closer to Spencer’s release.

When will it be available for streaming or digital purchase? That’s TBD, but we can likely assume that Spencer will adhere to a multiple week exclusive run in theaters. The new standard appears to be 45 days (half of the pre-pandemic standard of 90); if that proves true, Spencer could be available for on-demand viewing around Christmas.

Is there a ‘Spencer’ trailer?

A teaser trailer gave movie fans their first look at Spencer and Kristen Stewart’s performance, but Neon has recently released the official trailer. Watch it below.

Are there ‘Spencer’ reviews?

Having premiered at the Venice, Toronto and Telluride film festivals, many critics have already weighed in on Spencer, and the response has been good so far. On Rotten Tomatoes Spencer has scored a 91%, while Metacritic has it scored at an 85 and has given it the site’s “Must-See” distinction.