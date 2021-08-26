Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana in first ‘Spencer’ trailer

Kristen Stewart will take on arguably her most high-profile dramatic role yet as she plays Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, which just released its first trailer. Pablo Larraín is directing the film that is set for a Nov. 5 debut in theaters, following screenings at the Venice and Toronto international film festivals.

It’s been 24 years since Princess Diana tragically died, but the once future queen of England still is a compelling topic for many, especially Hollywood. Spencer is just the latest example of Diana’s story being told, joining the ranks of The Crown, where Emma Corrin portrayed her in season four and Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role in season five, and Diana: The Musical, a live recording of the Broadway show that will stream on Netflix starting Oct. 1.

Spencer will specifically focus on the Christmas holiday where Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles, with the script coming from Steven Knight (See, Peaky Blinders). In addition to Stewart, the cast for Spencer includes Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Jack Farthing.

The trailer for Spencer is a teaser and features a choir singing Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” over images of the royal estate being ready and Stewart’s Diana clearly in turmoil, but we don’t hear her speak until the final moments of the trailer. Watch the full Spencer trailer below.

Director Pablo Larraín tackled similar subject matter with his previous film, Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of JFK’s assassination. Portman earned an Oscar nomination for her performance, and Stewart is expected to be among the top contenders for Best Actress this year for Spencer.

Stewart is of course best known for her roles as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. Post Twilight she has been finding a pretty healthy balance of indie and studio fare, with the likes of Still Alice, Personal Shopper, Charlie’s Angels, Seberg and, her most recent film, Happiest Season filling her resume.

Spencer will have an exclusive run in theaters starting Nov. 5. No word as to when or where it may be available on-demand or streaming.