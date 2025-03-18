Sacramento: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michael Cera comedy

Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland and San Diego often get most of the focus when people think of California, but 2025 new movie Sacramento is using the state’s capital as the background for its story, a road trip comedy starring Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine.

This indie movie earned some buzz on the film festival circuit, where it played at notable festivals like the Tribeca Film Festival, Stockholm International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival. But when can general audiences see the movie?

Read on for info on that and everything else you need to know about Sacramento.

Sacramento is set to release exclusively in US movie theaters on April 11. The movie is expected to receive a limited release before expanding to additional markets in subsequent weeks.

At this time we don’t have any details on a potential UK release date for the movie.

Sacramento cast

We’ve already mentioned the main quartet of the Sacramento cast, with Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine starring.

Cera, Stewart and Erskine are well-known amongst most viewers. Cera broke out as the young star of Arrested Development and Superbad, with some of his more recent credits including Life & Beth, Dream Scenario and Barbie.

Stewart rose to fame as the star of the Twilight franchise, but has primarily focused on less blockbuster fare in recent years, with roles in Love Lies Bleeding, Crimes of the Future and her Oscar-nominated role in Spencer.

Erskine’s rise is a bit more recent, primarily from her Emmy-nominated role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but she has also starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi and PEN15.

Angarano, meanwhile, has been acting since he was young and among his notable roles is an Emmy-nominated guest role on This Is Us, and appearing in other TV series like The Knick, Will & Grace, I’m Dying Up Here and Minx. Some of his movie credits include Sky High, Oppenheimer and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1.

Sacramento plot

Angarano co-wrote the original screenplay for Sacramento with Christopher Nicholas Smith. Here is the official synopsis:

“Rickey, an energetic and free-spirited young man with a Peter Pan complex, convinces his long-time friend Glenn to hit pause on his blissful domestic life and embark on an impromptu road trip across California.”

Sacramento trailer

Watch the trailer for Sacramento right here:

Sacramento | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Sacramento reviews

From its run on the film festival circuit, Sacramento has earned a 95% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of March 18.

Sacramento director

In addition to starring and co-writing the movie, Michael Angarano also directed Sacramento. This is Angarano’s second feature directing credit, with his previous step behind the camera being in 2017’s Avenues.

Sacramento behind the scenes

A production of Bee-Hive Productions and The Wonder Company, Sacramento is being distributed in the US by Vertical Entertainment.

The producers of Sacramento are Angarano, Christopher Nicholas Smith, Chris Abernathy, Stephen Braun, Eric B. Fleischman and Sam Grey