Love Lies Bleeding: cast, plot and everything we know about the Kristen Stewart movie

Kristen Stewart has fans who love her for her time in the Twilight franchise, for her critically acclaimed performances in indie movies like Spencer or both. One of her next movies, Love Lies Bleeding, falls into more of the indie sector, though it could have widespread appeal, especially with the backing of A24.

Love Lies Bleeding is going to be one of A24’s new 2024 movies, which we already know will include Civil War, and expect to see the movie Problemista as well. Other titles are certain to come, we just don't have a lot of definitive info on them at this time.

Here is everything that you need to know about Love Lies Bleeding, including when it is first being shown, who's in it and when the first trailer is arriving.

A24 has not given Love Lies Bleeding an official release date, but we do know when the movie is going to be seen for the first time by audiences. The movie is an official selection of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, with its premiere set to be on January 20.

When Love Lies Bleeding receives a general release date, we'll add it here.

Love Lies Bleeding cast

Kristen Stewart has top billing in Love Lies Bleeding, though she is not alone as the rest of the cast features the likes of Jena Malone, Dave Franco and Ed Harris, as well as Katy O'Brian and Anna Baryshnikov.

Stewart is still probably best known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight movies, but she is also an Oscar-nominated actress for her role in Spencer and has received acclaim for turns in Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria and more. Her most recent movie was the David Cronenberg movie Crimes of the Future.

Katy O'Brian, meanwhile, gets second billing behind Stewart in A24's materials. O'Brian broke out on TV most notably with roles in Z Nation and Black Lightning, but has more recently been seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Mandalorian. This is just one of her big 2024 new movies, as she is also set to star in Twisters.

Love Lies Bleeding plot

The script for Love Lies Bleeding was co-written by Rose Glass and Weronika Tofilska. Here is the official synopsis:

"From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

Love Lies Bleeding trailer

A24 announced on December 18 that the first Love Lies Bleeding trailer will premiere online on Tuesday, December 19. Once it is available, we'll have it for you right here. In the meantime, check out the first poster for the movie:

Love Lies Bleeding director Rose Glass

In addition to co-writing the script, Rose Glass is the director of Love Lies Bleeding. This is Glass' second feature movie, following her acclaimed debut with the horror movie Saint Maud, which was also produced by A24.