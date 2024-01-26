Tuesday: trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Julia Louis-Dreyfus movie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made us laugh innumerable times over her career, but she may very well make us cry with her latest movie, Tuesday, which hails from first-time director Daina O. Pusić and A24.

Production company/distributor A24 has become a favorite label among movie fans in recent years. Some of their recent titles have included Best Picture-winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2024 Oscar Best Picture nominees Past Lives and The Zone of Interest and some exciting 2024 new movies in Civil War and Problemista. From what we can tell, Tuesday looks like it'll fit right in with the bold filmmaking that A24 has helped bring to audiences.

When can you watch Tuesday, who's in it and what is it about? We've got everything you need to know about the movie right here.

At this time, Tuesday does not have an official release date, though A24's marketing materials say the movie will have a summer 2024 release date. So it looks like it'll be a bit of alternative programming to the typical summer blockbuster offerings.

Tuesday cast

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Zora in Tuesday, a mother whose primary function in life is caring for her ill teenage daughter (the titular Tuesday). Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most recognized and beloved comedic actresses of the last 30 years, winning 11 Emmys between shows like Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep. She has been doing more movie work in recent years, with her notable titles being Enough Said, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and You Hurt My Feelings.

Playing Tuesday in the movie is Lola Petticrew. The young actress had her first major credit in 2018 with a one-episode role on the ITV miniseries Next of Kin. More recently she has been seen in the series Anne Boleyn, the 2022 movie She Said and Bloodlands.

Also listed among the cast are Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Nurse Billie and Arinzé Kene (Love Again) as the voice of Death, represented by a bird in the movie.

Tuesday plot

In addition to directing, Daina O. Pusić also wrote the screenplay for Tuesday. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"A mother and her teenage daughter must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird."

Tuesday trailer

A24 has released the first trailer for Tuesday, which looks to highlight some of the movie’s tear-jerking moments. Watch the full trailer directly below:

Tuesday reviews

Tuesday screened at a couple of 2023 fall film festivals (the Telluride Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival), so a few critics have already offered their thoughts with reviews. They all have praised the movie, with it having a 100% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as of January 26. Louis-Dreyfus' performance is a frequent source of praise in the reviews.

Tuesday director Daina O. Pusić

Daina O. Pusić is making her feature-directing debut with Tuesday, but she is already an award-winning filmmaker for her short films, all of which she wrote and directed. Her list of short films includes Press Your Lips Together, Elephants, The Beast and Rhonna & Donna.