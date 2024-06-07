Julia Louis-Dreyfus may be best known for her classic TV roles like Elaine from Seinfeld or Selina Meyer in Veep, but she has become a staple of indie movies over the years. That includes her latest, Tuesday, which is now playing. But where and when?

Another 2024 new movie entry from popular indie studio A24, Tuesday is one of the summer indie movies that we're most excited to watch as a bit of counter-programming to the summer blockbuster movies that typically dominate the conversation. This marks the second summer in a row we're getting a Louis-Dreyfus movie to enjoy, though heads up, Tuesday is more of a drama than 2023's You Hurt My Feelings, as Louis-Dreyfus plays a mother who must confront death — in the form of a talking bird — as her teenage daughter deals with an illness.

Find out everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday directly below.

How to watch Tuesday in movie theaters

Tuesday is now playing in select movie theaters in the US; in this particular case, it looks like just New York City. However, the rest of the US won't have to wait long, as the movie opens nationwide on June 14. At this time, it is not clear if/when Tuesday is going to get a release in the UK.

In order to find Tuesday showtimes near you, the best place to look is Fandango , which gives you all of the locations and showtimes the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase your ticket for the movie directly through the site.

Another tool that not only can let you know when Tuesday is playing near you but also potentially allows you to save some money on a ticket is a movie theater subscription or membership program. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs often provide free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets to movie lovers, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Tuesday streaming?

No, Tuesday is not available to stream right now, as the movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters.

There is no information right as to when Tuesday is going to be available for streaming or digital on-demand platforms. We'll update this post as that information becomes available.

What else to know about Tuesday

Tuesday, which marks the feature directing debut for Daina O. Pusić, originally screened at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, where it started generating some initial buzz. As of publication, the movie has a 93% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Starring Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Petticrew, Leah Harvey and Arinzé Kene, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"A mother and her teenage daughter must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected."

Watch the trailer for Tuesday directly below: