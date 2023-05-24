Problemista: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie.

After breaking out with the cult hit Los Espookys, Julio Torres is making the jump to movies with the new 2023 movie Problemista, a comedy that shows a different side to the American dream that Torres is pulling triple duty on — starring, writing and directing.

With studio/distributor A24 behind it, Problemista has the makings of a potential indie hit. We may have not initially included it in our list of summer indie movies to watch out for, but it definitely is an intriguing alternative at movie theaters to the normal blockbuster fare, whether you're already a fan of Torres work or new to his creative outputs.

Find out everything you need to know about Problemista right here.

Problemista rolls out to US audiences on Friday, August 4. It shares that release date with the new animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the Jason Statham-led sequel Meg 2: The Trench.

Problemista plot

Julio Torres wrote the original script of Problemista. Here is the official synopsis:

"Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the US Immigration system."

Problemista cast

Torres also stars in Problemista as Alejandro. Torres biggest project to date has been Los Espookys, which he created and also starred in. But among his other acting credits are lending his voice for The Great North, a role in the indie Together Together, and appearing in TV shows like Shril, Search Party, Tuca & Bertie and The Other Two, among others.

Starring alongside Torres as his boss Elizabeth is Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton. In addition to winning Best Supporting Actress for 2007’s Michael Clayton, Swinton has also starred in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Snowpiercer, A Bigger Splash, Hail, Caesar!, Doctor Strange, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, to name a few. Also coming up in 2023 she has Asteroid City.

Other members of the cast include RZA (Nobody, The Man With the Iron Fists) as Bobby, Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary, Search Party) as Craigslist, Catalina Saavedra (Los Espookys, The Maid) as Dolores, Greta Lee (Russian Doll, Past Lives) as Dalia and Isabella Rossellini (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Los Espookys) as the narrator.

Problemista trailer

Watch the trailer for Problemista directly below and see what Julio Torres has up his sleeve with his directorial debut:

Who is Julio Torres?

Though we've talked about him quite a bit and referenced some of his previous work, some of you may still be wondering just who Julio Torres is?

Torres is originally from El Salvador, but he attended college in the US and after graduating wondered what was next for him as he hoped to stay in the country. He eventually found his calling in entertainment, including joining the writing staff of Saturday Night Live in 2016. Throughout his time at SNL he earned four Emmy nominations while also creating his signature project to date, Los Espookys. Problemista marks his directorial debut.

Though Los Espookys was cancelled (all episodes are currently streaming on Max), Torres is working on a new TV series called Little Films.