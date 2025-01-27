If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: cast, plot and everything we know about the Rose Byrne movie

It’s no easy job being a mom, and that appears to be especially true for Rose Byrne’s character in the 2025 new movie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

A 2025 Sundance Film Festival selection and hailing from A24, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has a lot of things going for it to be a buzzy indie movie this year; of course, it will have competition from other A24 titles like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, Warfare and others. But with early buzz and a few intriguing cast members starring alongside Byrne, there should be plenty to interest audiences.

Find out more about all of that with everything you need to know about If I Had Legs I’d Kick You below.

At this time there is no release date for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, as A24 only lists the movie as “coming soon” on its official site.

As A24 has already dated a few of the other movies that it had at Sundance (Opus and The Legend of Ochi), it could opt to hold If I Had Legs I’d Kick You until a little later in the year. When an official date is announced we’ll add it here.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You cast

Byrne headlines the movie as Linda. Byrne is a two-time Emmy-nominated actress for her role in Damages, but more recently she has starred in the Apple TV Plus original series Physical and Platonic. On the movie side, she is best known for starring in Bridesmaids, Spy and Neighbors.

Two of Byrne’s most notable co-stars in the movie are individuals not first known for their acting: Conan O’Brien and A$AP Rocky. O’Brien, who for her was one of the preeminent figures of late-night TV and will soon be the host of the 2025 Oscars, plays Byrne’s therapist in the movie. It’s not clear what Rocky’s role is, but the well-known hip-hop artist has had a few previous acting credits, including Dope and Monster.

The rest of the cast includes Danielle Macdonald (The Tourist), Lark White, Ivy Wolk (Anora), Daniel Zolghardi (Y2K) and Delaney Quinn (Power Book III: Raising Kanan).

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You plot

From an original script by Mary Bronstein, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.”

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You reviews

Having premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, a number of reviews have already come out on If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As of January 27, those reviews have the movie scoring an 88% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes .

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You trailer

There is no trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You right now. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You director

Mary Bronstein, in addition to writing the script, is the director of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. This is not Bronstein’s first directorial effort, though it has been a while. Her last feature movie was in 2008, Yeast, which screened at the South by Southwest Film Festival. In that movie, she worked with a few current Hollywood staples — Greta Gerwig and Benny & Josh Safdie.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You behind the scenes

A24 is the label behind If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, but the movie is being produced by Sara Murphy, Ryan Zacarias, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Conor Hannon and Richie Doyle.