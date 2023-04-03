Platonic: release date, cast, plot and all about the comedy starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen

Platonic is a new comedy on Apple TV Plus starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, so prepare for belly laughs aplenty as they take on the roles of former best friends Will and Sylvia. The pair reconnect after a long rift and their newfound friendship sends shockwaves through both of their lives. The series has been co-written by real-life spouses Nick Stoller (of The Muppets fame) and Francesca Delbanco, the woman behind Forgetting Sarah Marshall, so it’s already shaping up to be an unmissable watch for comedy fans. Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen also serve as executive producers.

S here’s everything we know about Platonic on Apple TV Plus so far…

The comedy follows the 'Platonic' relationship between Will and Sylvia. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Platonic is a 10-episode series the will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday May 24 2023, starting with first three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, on Wednesdays.

Is there a trailer for Platonic?

There's no trailer available for Platonic just yet but when one is released by Apple TV+ we’ll post it in on this page.

Platonic arrives in May 2023. (Image credit: Apple TV plus)

Platonic plot

Platonic follows former best friends Will and Sylvia who fell out many years earlier. The pair reconnect as they are both approaching mid-life and their newfound friendship destabilizes their lives in hilarious ways.

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and Sylvia and Will. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Platonic cast — Seth Rogen as Will

Comedian Seth Rogen, who plays Will in Platonic, found fame in the 2005 movie The 40-year-old Virgin. He’s since been in several huge comedy hits including Bad Neighbours, Muppets Now, The Fabelmans and Knocked Up. He starred in the Disney Plus series Pam & Tommy and has lent his voice to hit animations such as The Lion King (voicing Pumbaa), Sausage Party, Kung Fu Panda and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Seth Rogen (on left) with Andrew Dice Clay in Pam & Tommy. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Rose Byrne as Sylvia

Playing Sylvia in Platonic is Rose Byrne who starred alongside Seth Rogen in Bad Neighbours and has also been in Bridesmaids, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, City of Ghosts, X-Men: Apocalypse, Peter Rabbit and Spirited. She also played Gloria in Mrs. America, leant her voice to the character of Mother in I Am Mother and starred in the Apple TV+ aerobics comedy Physical.

Rose Byrne as Sheila. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring in Platonic?

Other stars of Platonic include Luke Macfarlane (Single All The Way, Killjoys) who plays Charlie while Tre Hale (Love and Monsters) is Andy, Andrew Lopez (Blockers) is Reggie and Carla Gallo (Bad Neighbours) is Katie.

Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion), Guy Branum (Bros), Janet Varney (Harley Quinn) and Vinny Thomas (Filling the House) round out the cast.