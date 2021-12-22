'Wool': everything you need to know about the dystopian sci-fi drama

The cast of Wool is led by Dune, The Greatest Showman, and Mission Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson and is a dystopian drama that brings to life the bestselling Silo trilogy by author Hugh Howey. Tim Robbins and David Oyelowo are also among the star cast.

Sci-fi fans are very excited about the new release produced by AMC Studios, calling it the successor to The Hunger Games, and we can see why. So here’s everything you need to know about Wool before it hits Apple TV Plus later this year…

There’s no release date for Wool on Apple TV+ slated just yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as soon as we hear anything…

Is there a 'Wool' trailer?

There's no official trailer for Wool just yet but we’ll put it on here as soon as it hits. In the meantime, here’s a trailer for the book which might pique your interest…

'Wool' on Apple TV+ plot

Wool is set in a tragic, toxic future, Rebecca plays Juliette, or Jules, an independent and hardworking engineer. Jules lives in a community in a giant silo hundreds of stories deep, which is the only way to survive on a planet where the air is poisonous. The survivors are forced to follow the strict rules they believe are meant to protect them. However some rebel against the regulations and dare to hope and dream for a better future. These people are considered to be dangerous and the punishment for breaking the rules is simple — they are forced outside to "clean". And that’s a task they won’t survive.

Wool takes place on a post-apocalyptic Earth. What’s left of humanity lives in The Silo, a subterranean city 144 stories below the surface. There are strict rules that must be followed – the most important being not to talk or think about going outside.

Anyone who expresses a desire to do so is sent out to clean the external sensors that act as cameras to the outside world. However, all the cleaners will die minutes later as they succumb to the toxic gases outside. Jules, played by Rebecca Ferguson is a determined, responsible and stubborn engineer who is recruited to be the sheriff of The Silo. She begins to investigate what drove the former sheriff Holston and his wife to volunteer to clean outside and soon finds herself assigned to the same fate…

'Wool' cast — Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson is perhaps best known for her role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible movies. She also played Lady Jessica Atreides in the sci-fi movie Dune in 2021. She appears in The Greatest Showman as Jenny Lind and has also starred in Doctor Sleep, Men in Black: International, The Girl on the Train and the TV miniseries The White Queen, playing Queen Elizabeth.

Rebecca Ferguson in BBC1 drama 'The White Queen'. (Image credit: BBC)

'Wool' cast — Tim Robbins as Bernard

Tim Robbins is playing Bernard, the power-hungry head of IT. Tim became Hollywood royalty after playing Andy Dufresne in the 1994 blockbuster The Shawshank Redemption. He went on to star in Mystic River, High Fidelity and the 2005 adaptation of War of the Worlds, playing Harlan Ogilvy. He’s also appeared in the TV series Castle Rock, Here and Now and The Spoils of Babylon. He's married to actress Susan Sarandon.

Tim Robbins in 'The Shawhshank Redemption'. (Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Tim Robbins Bernard in 'Wool'. (Image credit: Getty)

'Wool' cast — David Oyelowo as Holston

David Oyelowo takes on the role of the Silo’s Sheriff, who is desperate to discover why his wife voluntarily cleaned the external sensors and died doing so. David portrayed Martin Luther King in the 2014 movie Selma and starred in the TV series Les Miserables playing Javert. He’s also appeared in Spooks, Small Island, Star Wars: Rebels and is currently appearing in the recent BBC1 drama The Girl Before.

David Oyelowo as architect Edward in BBC1 drama 'The Girl Before'. (Image credit: BBC)

'Wool' cast — who else is starring

Wool will also star comedian and actress Rashida Jones, who starred in The Social Network and Parks and Recreation. She's playing Allison in the drama. Harriet Walter (Rocketman, Killing Eve and Succession) and the rapper Common are also starring. The Walking Dead star Avi Nash plays IT expert Lukas.

All about the book 'Wool' by Hugh Howey

The science fiction novel Wool was originally self-published as an e-book in 2011 by author Hugh Howey. It features illustrations that depict the post-apocalyptic world in which it is set. It became such a hit that it was eventually licensed by Simon and Schuster and became a bestseller. It's the first in the Silo trilogy of books.