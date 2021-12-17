'Killing Eve' season 4 release date and new pictures revealed

Killing Eve season 4 will be returning to our screens with a bang as the release date for the final season has finally been revealed, along with a teaser trailer.

The thrilling end to the legendary journey will debut with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC America. Episodes will also launch weekly on AMC beginning Monday, Feb. 28 at 9pm ET/PT, and the season will be available to stream one week early on AMC+, beginning Sunday, Feb. 20.

It’s not clear exactly when it will be released in the UK, but if we go by what they have done in previous years, it looks like it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after it has aired on BBC America.

Ending on a cliff-hanger in season 3, fans were desperate to know where Eve and Villanelle’s dysfunctional relationship would go in the next season.

After Eve and Villanelle’s talk on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, meanwhile, Villanelle has found a new community to try and prove that she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul (Steve Pemberton), Carolyn goes to extreme lengths to pursue The Twelve and the person who commanded Kenny’s (Sean Delaney) murder.

How will Eve and Villanelle's treacherous story end? (Image credit: AMC Networks)

The final season of Killing Eve had commenced filming back in October this year after their Twitter account released a short teaser trailer.

Speaking about the final season, Sandra Oh said: “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all the cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer also commented that: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Sex Education writer Laura Neal will be penning this final season, as she carries on the Killing Eve tradition of a new female lead writer every season.

You can watch the teaser for the final season of Killing Eve below, where we see Villanelle's iconic pink dress set alight.

The final season of Killing Eve will air on Sunday Feb. 27 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC America. Seasons 1-3 of Killing Eve are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.