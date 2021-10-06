'Killing Eve' — fourth and final season starts filming

The final season of Killing Eve has finally commenced filming after the Killing Eve Twitter account released a short teaser trailer to conclude Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) treacherous story.

The hit TV show, which first aired in 2018, has since been showered with nineteen award nominations, one of them being for the Best Television Series - Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama. She also won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series.

Jodie has also collected awards for playing assassin Villanelle, including a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and a BAFTA TV Award for Best Leading Actress.

Ending on a cliff-hanger in season 3, fans were left wondering where Eve and Villanelle’s dysfunctional relationship would go in the next season.

The final season of 'Killing Eve' will air next year. (Image credit: BBC)

The mysterious trailer isn’t giving much away, but we’re expecting a season full of unpredictable and thrilling twists and turns.

The teaser captioned, “Our lips are sealed. Mostly” introduces a film clapperboard with the words Killing Eve written on it and gives the audience some behind-the-scenes footage of Jodie being filmed on camera. Along with a mysterious blonde woman immersing into a crowd, followed by the words, “Killing Eve. The Final Season. In Production Now.”

Our lips are sealed. Mostly. 💄 pic.twitter.com/Qtl5zxfc37October 5, 2021 See more

Speaking about the final season, Sandra said: “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all the cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie also revealed: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Killing Eve is not only notorious for its hair-raising plot, but also its focus on using female writers, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who adapted the first series from the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, who then passed on the second season to Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell.

The third season was then penned by Suzanne Heathcote who wrote Fear the Walking Dead and now Sex Education writer Laura Neal will be writing this final season.

Season 4 of Killing Eve is set to air in 2022, but seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.