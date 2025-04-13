Industry season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

Industry season 4 sees a few changes in cast. Harry Lawtey may have left the hit banking drama series but that doesn’t mean that the new season of Industry won’t pack as much of a punch as ever. And as series favourites Kit Harington, Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Ken Leung return as Henry, Harper, Yasmin and Eric, we are once again thrust back into the high-stakes world of Pierpoint investment bank in London.

Industry season 4 also sees some exciting new cast members, in the form of Max Minghella, Jack Farthing, Amy James-Kelly, Kiernan Shipka and Toheeb Jimoh.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Industry season 4…

Industry season 4 will return to BBC1 probably later in 2025. At the moment, the date hasn’t been announced but we’ll update this page when it is. In the US we're expecting Industry season 4 to arrive on HBO as for the previous series.

* Industry series one, two and three are available to catch up on BBCiPlayer.

Industry season 4 plot

As always Industry season 4 will follow a group of young bankers as they navigate life in the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s London office. As yet, the storylines for season 4 have been kept a secret but if any teasers are released, we’ll let you know.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet but if and when the BBC release one, we’ll post it on here.

Industry season 4 returning cast.

Sadly Harry Lawtey, who played Robert, has left the show so wont' be apprearing in Industry season 4 but Industry's returning cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, and Miriam Petche.

Kit Harington (on right) is back for Industry season 4 although Harry Lawtey (Robert Spearing, on left) won't be returning. (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf Productions)

Marisa Abela is back as Yasmin in Industry season 4. (Image credit: BBC)

Industry season 4 new cast joining

In Industry season 4 Poldark and Rain Dogs star Jack Farthing will play troublemaker Edward Smith, a long-time friend of Henry’s. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) will be Hayley Clay, executive assistant at payment processor Tender. Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh is Kwabena Bannerman, trader at Mostyn Asset Management and Coronation Street’s Amy James-Kelly is Jennifer Bevan, newly promoted Minister in the Labour government. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella will play Whitney Halberstram, the CFO and Founder of Tender.

ack Farthing as Selby in Rain Dogs. (Image credit: BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO)

Behind the scenes and more on Industry season 4

Industry season 4 started filming in the Uk in April 2025. The eight-part series is created and written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay who also serve as executive producers alongside Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

ndustry season four is a Bad Wolf Production for the BBC and HBO, and Industry airs exclusively on the BBC in the UK.

Industry season 3 recap (with spoilers)

Industry Season 3 ended on a shocking note with Pierpoint as we know it gone forever, after merging with Al-Mi’raj Holdings. This left Eric (Ken Leung) and Rishi (Sagar Radia) out of a job.

After confronting her father’s death, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) got engaged to Henry (Kit Harington), so Robert (Harry Lawtey) left for California to lick his wounds. Harper (Myha’la) worked her way up the ladder at her new job at Leviathan Alpha, but now her former client Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) has been released from federal prison, she could well jump ship for a more exciting career prospect.