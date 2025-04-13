Industry season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

By published

Industry season 4 sees many of the banking drama's regular cast joined by Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jomoh. Amy James-Kelly and Max Minghella.

Industry season 4 has new cast Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jomoh and Amy James-Kelly.
Industry season 4 has new cast Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jomoh and Amy James-Kelly. (Image credit: Kiernan Shipka (Image: Julian Ugano), Jack Farthing (Image: Michael Shelford), Toheeb Jomoh (Image: Pip_TJ), and Amy James-Kelly (Image: Lee Johnson))

Industry season 4 sees a few changes in cast. Harry Lawtey may have left the hit banking drama series but that doesn’t mean that the new season of Industry won’t pack as much of a punch as ever. And as series favourites Kit Harington, Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Ken Leung return as Henry, Harper, Yasmin and Eric, we are once again thrust back into the high-stakes world of Pierpoint investment bank in London. 

Industry season 4 also sees some exciting new cast members, in the form of Max Minghella, Jack Farthing, Amy James-Kelly, Kiernan Shipka and Toheeb Jimoh. 

So, here’s everything you need to know about Industry season 4…

Industry season 4 release date

Industry season 4 will return to BBC1 probably later in 2025. At the moment, the date hasn’t been announced but we’ll update this page when it is. In the US we're expecting Industry season 4 to arrive on HBO as for the previous series.

* Industry series one, two and three are available to catch up on BBCiPlayer.

Industry season 4 plot 

As always Industry season 4 will follow a group of young bankers as they navigate life in the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s London office. As yet, the storylines for season 4 have been kept a secret but if any teasers are released, we’ll let you know. 

Is there a trailer? 

No not yet but if and when the BBC release one, we’ll post it on here. 

Industry season 4 returning cast.

Sadly Harry Lawtey, who played Robert, has left the show so wont' be apprearing in Industry season 4 but Industry's returning cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, and Miriam Petche.

Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Henry (Kit Harington) stand on a balcony at the Stock Exchange with a terminal in front of them. Henry is wearing a green Lumi-branded cap and t-shirt.

Kit Harington (on right) is back for Industry season 4 although Harry Lawtey (Robert Spearing, on left) won't be returning. (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf Productions)

Is Yasmin about to run into trouble?

Marisa Abela is back as Yasmin in Industry season 4. (Image credit: BBC)

Industry season 4 new cast joining

In Industry season 4 Poldark and Rain Dogs star Jack Farthing will play troublemaker Edward Smith, a long-time friend of Henry’s. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) will be Hayley Clay, executive assistant at payment processor Tender. Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh is Kwabena Bannerman, trader at Mostyn Asset Management and Coronation Street’s Amy James-Kelly is Jennifer Bevan, newly promoted Minister in the Labour government. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella will play Whitney Halberstram, the CFO and Founder of Tender.  

Jack Farthing as Selby in Rain Dogs standing in a hallway in an overcoat and striped shirt.

ack Farthing as Selby in Rain Dogs. (Image credit: BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO)

Behind the scenes and more on Industry season 4

Industry season 4 started filming in the Uk in April 2025. The eight-part series is created and written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay who also serve as executive producers alongside Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

ndustry season four is a Bad Wolf Production for the BBC and HBO, and Industry airs exclusively on the BBC in the UK.

Industry season 3 recap (with spoilers)

Industry Season 3 ended on a shocking note with Pierpoint as we know it gone forever, after merging with Al-Mi’raj Holdings. This left Eric (Ken Leung) and Rishi (Sagar Radia) out of a job. 

After confronting her father’s death, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) got engaged to Henry (Kit Harington), so Robert (Harry Lawtey) left for California to lick his wounds. Harper (Myha’la) worked her way up the ladder at her new job at Leviathan Alpha, but now her former client Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) has been released from federal prison, she could well jump ship for a more exciting career prospect. 

CATEGORIES
Nicholas Cannon
Nicholas Cannon
TV Content Director on TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week

I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

Long Way Home: release date, locations, what happens and everything we know

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 4: stream the crime show online

Long Way Home: release date, locations, what happens and everything we know
See more latest
Most Popular
In Long Way Home on Apple TV+ Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman explore Europe on vintage motorcycles
Long Way Home: release date, locations, what happens and everything we know
Jules Hudson, JB Gill, Helen Skelton and Rob and Dave Nicholson stand with cattle in Springtime on the Farm
Springtime on the Farm 2025: release date, exclusive interview and everything we know
Bluey Robinson, Jessica Green, Callum McGowan and Olivia Morris in The Librarians: The Next Chapter
The Librarians: The Next Chapter — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the TV spinoff
Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward kiss in Juliet &amp; Romeo
Juliet & Romeo: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Rebel Wilson musical
Conan O&#039;Brien in Conan O&#039;Brien Must Go
Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2: release date, locations and everything we know about the Conan O’Brien travel show
Owen Wilson in Stick
Stick: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Owen Wilson TV show
Yvonne Orji in promo clip for Pop the Balloon Live
Pop the Balloon Live: release date, trailer, host and everything we know about the dating series
Talia Shire, Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro standing next to each other in Nonnas
Nonnas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Vince Vaughn movie
Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez in Journey to You
Journey to You: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Movie
DS Roy Grace and DI Glenn Campbell stand on steps looking at the camera in Grace season 6
Grace season 6: cast and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch