The Fabelmans: release date, cast and everything we know about the Steven Spielberg movie

Everyone knows who Steven Spielberg is — one of the most famous directors ever — but his latest movie, The Fabelmans, is going to show a side of Spielberg that many have never seen before.

Coming off West Side Story, the lavish musical that received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Spielberg and a win for Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Spielberg is going back to his childhood with a semi-autobiographical story.

Here is everything that we know about The Fabelmans.

The Fabelmans is going to come out exclusively in movie theaters, first with a limited run in New York and Los Angeles starting November 11. It then rolls out more broadly to audiences on November 23 in the US and UK; that makes it a holiday movie for US audiences as November 23 is the day before Thanksgiving.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) has revealed that before The Fabelmans is released to the public, it is first going to screen as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 8-18. This is all part of an expected Oscar push for the movie.

With how the dates lined up, moviegoers are getting two Steven Spielberg movies in a single year, as West Side Story was released in December 2021.

What is The Fabelmans plot?

Not many specifics are known about The Fabelmans plot. All that is available on the movie’s website is that it is "loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood." What we do know is that Spielberg wrote the script with his frequent collaborator, Tony Kushner.

Spielberg is joining a long line of directors that have chosen to depict bits of their life in a movie. Some famous examples include Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II.

Who is in The Fabelmans cast?

There are four main cast members in The Fabelmans: Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman, Blue Valentine) playing a character based on Spielberg’s mother; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) playing a character based on Spielberg’s father; Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy, Long Shot) playing a character based on Spielberg’s uncle; and Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo) as the fictional version of Spielberg.

Additional cast members include Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jeannie Berlin (Succession), Robin Bartlett (The Shrink Next Door), Keeley Karsten (Hunters), Judd Hirsch (Independence Day) and fellow director and occasional actor David Lynch (Twin Peaks).

Is there a The Fabelmans trailer?

No, no trailer for The Fabelmans has been released. In fact no footage or stills from the movie have been shared as of yet. But with it coming to TIFF in September, we can guess that some materials are going to be dropping in the near future and we will share them right here.

Recent Steven Spielberg movies

Steven Spielberg is of course most famous for movies like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, and the Oscar-winning director hasn’t slowed down even though he’s been in the business of making movies for 50 years. Some of his movies include the previously mentioned West Side Story, Ready Player One, The Post, The BFG and The Bridge of Spies.

All of these show that Spielberg continues to work on a broad range of movies and is doing so incredibly well. Heck, he even managed to do something for the first time recently, directing a music video for Marcus Mumford (opens in new tab).