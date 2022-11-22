The Fabelmans review: Spielberg finds the heart and humor in his own story

Spielberg is able to look at his own origin with a mix of sincerity and humor, though the balance can feel a little off at times.

It should come as no surprise that someone decided to make a biopic about Steven Spielberg, who is definitely in the conversation as one of the greatest directors of all time. What perhaps is surprising is that Spielberg himself decided to take a crack at it with the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans. The director, who is most often recognized for his big, only-in-the-movies type of wonder, goes deeply personal here to, ultimately, great effect, with many of his trademarks (and a bit of his most cited flaws) making appearances.

The Fabelmans begins with a young Sammy Fabelman being taken to his first movie by his parents, Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt (Paul Dano) — Cecil B. DeMille's 1952 Best Picture-winner The Greatest Show on Earth. From there the young man is hooked, experimenting and growing as an aspiring filmmaker, when as a teenager (portrayed at that age by Gabriel LaBelle) it becomes his passion. We also see how his parents' crumbling marriage and anti-semetic treatment helped shape him.

Many Spielberg calling cards are recognizable in The Fabelmans. This includes long-time collaborators John Williams and Janusz Kaminski providing, as always, pitch perfect work and the big, broad dashes of humor, heart and even a few times adrenaline (a tornado chase scene definitely provides the latter) that the director has had in so many of his best movies.

It's in the humor that Spielberg really deserves some credit. As Sammy grows into becoming a filmmaker, Spielberg is sure to express the passion, dedication and hardwork that was required, but he does not put it all on a pedestal. He welcomes laughter as he recalls his early experiments in the field with family and friends then pokes fun at who he ultimately becomes, with a pair of meta jokes toward the end of the movie that we'll let you enjoy for yourselves.

The heart isn't lacking either, as Spielberg drives his emotional points through in the depiction of his parents' deteriorating marriage and then the bullying and racism he dealt with. Audiences won't have trouble understanding what Spielberg is trying to do with these moments, but the script can get a little stodgy with the execution. This is a rare "written by" credit for Spielberg, along with frequent writer Tony Kushner.

Where this is particularly evident is with Mitzi and Burt's marriage. Spielberg sticks with this being Sammy's story, so his parents' relationship and actions are seen through his eyes. That, however, makes them less relatable, as we're getting their emotions writ large, but not so much their complexities. This leaves Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in precarious spots. Neither give bad performances, but neither do they feel all that natural; Spielberg's work with actors has often been seen as one of his biggest weaknesses.

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

That being said, there are some really enjoyable performances in The Fabelmans; in particular, two supporting turns — Judd Hirsch as Sammy's great uncle Boris and David Lynch as director John Ford. Neither Hirsch or Lynch are in The Fabelmans for a long time, but they are certainly good times, as both burst onto the scene and leave a lasting impression.

But it's Gabriel LaBelle who gives the standout performance of the movie. LaBelle, whose biggest roles prior to The Fabelmans were in 2018's The Predator and Showtime's American Gigolo, is phenomenal as the teenage/young adult version of Sammy. He encapsulates the perfect mixture of humor and heart that the movie has when it's firing on all cylinders. It could be a star-making turn from LaBelle, leaving us excited to see what he does next.

Perhaps the best thing about The Fabelmans is that Steven Spielberg took on his own myth and wasn't afraid to be a little irreverent with it. In that way The Fabelmans has a bit of 8 ½, Federicco Fellini's classic self examination of him as an artist, in it. While not quite reaching that level, The Fabelmans delivers a movie that at the end of the day, despite whatever things we may nitpick, honors the power and spectacle of movies and one of the best to ever do it. It's something where anyone who has enjoyed a Spielberg movie in the past can find something to love. So basically, everyone.

The Fabelmans is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US. UK audiences can see The Fabelmans starting January 27.