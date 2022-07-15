American Gigolo: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the TV series

If feels like the TV adaptation of American Gigolo has been a long time in the making, then you’d be absolutely correct. Back in 2014, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans to partner with Paramount in reinventing 1980 movie American Gigolo starring Richard Gere. In fact, he’s quoted in The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)as saying:

"With its signature noir aesthetic, American Gigolo has remained a deeply entertaining, psychological thriller and I’m thrilled to partner with [Paramount CEO] Brad [Grey] and [Paramount TV president] Amy [Powell] on remaking it into a television series."

However, from the time the project was announced, production hit a number of bumps in the road. This included, according to Deadline (opens in new tab), the dismissal of developer, writer, director and executive producer of the show David Hollander as well as the exit of co-executive producer David Bar Katz. Now in the wake of staff changes and vision realignments for the new iteration of the story being told, American Gigolo is finally set to hit television screens this September.

Here’s everything we know about American Gigolo the series.

American Gigolo is set to premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Would-be watchers of the series in the UK can access to the premiere on Paramount Plus on September 10.

What is American Gigolo about?

Showtime describes the plot of the TV series as the following:

"American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle, his troubled mother and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way."

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the original film and the tv series, at first glance, it appears that unlike the movie, the series will cover the main character Julian’s time post-prison. In the film, the storyline was largely focused on Julian (played by Richard Gere) doing everything he could to remain out of prison in the first place for a murder he didn’t commit.

American Gigolo cast

Rosie O'Donnell as Detective Sunday in American Gigolo (Image credit: Warrick Page/Showtime)

Leading the way as Julian Kaye is Jon Bernthal. Bernthal was recently spotted in We Own This City as corrupt officer Wayne Jenkins. He should also be instantly recognizable for his roles as Shane in The Walking Dead, Frank Castle in The Punisher and to The Bear watchers, he stars as Michael.

In some exciting news for her fans, comedian Rosie O’Donnell is back on television playing Detective Sunday. O’Donnell is well known for the character Dorris in the classic film A League of Their Own, while she is also set to appear in the Prime Video adaption of A League of Their Own as Vi. Additionally, talk show aficionados should recognize her from her co-host duties on The View.

Joining Bernthal and O’Donnell in the main cast are Leland Orser (Taken, Berlin Station), Lizzie Brocheré (American Horror Story, Falling Water), Gretchen Mol (The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason) and Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, iZombie). Funnyman Wayne Brady (Who’s Line Is It Anyway?, Let’s Make a Deal) also has a guest-starring role in the series.

American Gigolo production

As previously mentioned, there is an impressive production team behind the series. The incomparable Jerry Bruckheimer is onboard as an executive producer. He’s produced a lot of blockbuster movies and hit television shows including Bad Boys, Pirates of the Caribbean, Remember the Titans, Armageddon, Top Gun: Maverick, CSI: Vegas and The Amazing Race.

Also on board as producers are Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg. The names should ring a bell because they recently executive produced The Offer. Toscano in particular also serves as the showrunner for American Gigolo.

American Gigolo trailer

The trailer is certainly something that entices us to want to watch the series when it airs. It’s also refreshing to see Bernthal play a character other than the "villain."

How to watch American Gigolo

American Gigolo is a Showtime Original series. Those interested in watching the show live will need to have a subscription to the premium channel on cable/satellite television. If you’d rather watch via a live streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Youtube TV, you’ll want to make sure you’ve added Showtime to your subscription plan.

The series can also be viewed on-demand with a subscription to the standalone Showtime service.

In the UK, the series will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. If you don’t have a subscription, one can be purchased with just a few clicks of a mouse.