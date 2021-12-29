‘The Amazing Race’ season 33: Release date, cast and everything we know

For the first time since The Amazing Race debuted in 2001, there was no new season of The Amazing Race for a full year as a result of the pandemic halting production. However, you can’t keep The Amazing Race down for long, as the globe-trotting reality competition series is set to return for its 33rd season.

The Amazing Race follows teams of two as they embark on a trek around the world. When arriving at a new destination they must complete a challenge before being given their next destination. The team in last place will be eliminated throughout the season, until one team arrives at the finish line and claims the $1 million prize.

Premiering as part of the first wave of hit reality shows in the early 2000s, along with its CBS sister shows Survivor and Big Brother, The Amazing Race has become one of the most acclaimed reality shows on TV. A 10-time winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Reality/Competition Program, it is a hit with just about everyone who watches it.

Here is everything we know about the long-awaited The Amazing Race season 33.

It’s been just over a year since the winners of The Amazing Race season 32 were officially crowned, but this long wait for a new season of The Amazing Race will end early in 2022. CBS will air the special two-hour season 33 premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. After the premiere episode, The Amazing Race will then move to its traditional time period of Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to airing live on CBS. The latest episodes of The Amazing Race will be available on-demand to stream on Paramount Plus.

‘The Amazing Race’ season 33 cast

There will be 11 teams competing in The Amazing Race season 33. Here they are:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) & Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Salder (29) & Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar (56) & Natalia Kumar (28), father and daughter from Detroit

Caro Viehweg (23) & Ray Gantt (25), dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J. (respectively)

Connie Greiner (37) & Sam Greiner (39), married from Winston Salem, N.C.

Kim Holderness (45) & Penn Holderness (47), internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela “Lulu” Gonzalez (37) & Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez (37), twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) & Armonde “Moe” Badger (42), singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) & Cayla Platt (30), flight attendants from Chicago and Gulf Breeze, Fla. (respectively)

Ryan Ferguson (37) & Dusty Harris (38), best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) & Isaiah Green-Jones (31), YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

Two teams that took part at the start of The Amazing Race season 33 dropped out due to the pandemic.

‘The Amazing Race’ season 33 locations

The Amazing Race season 33 begins with each contestant from their homes and then having to get to London. After that they head off to Scotland. This is where things get tricky, however.

With production beginning on season 33 in February 2020, the show was only able to film three legs of the competition before needing to shut down because of the pandemic for nearly 20 months. However, once production resumed they got back on the road and finished their trips around the world.

In addition to the London and Scotland stops, the contestants also traveled to Switzerland, France, Greece, Portugal and Los Angeles.

‘The Amazing Race’ season 33 host

As he has done since the very beginning, Phil Keoghan will once again serve as the host for The Amazing Race season 33. In addition to hosting Keoghan is an executive producer on the show.

‘The Amazing Race’ season 33 trailer

2021 was the 20th anniversary for The Amazing Race, the show having debuted in September 2001, but without a new season airing, the reality show will use season 33 as their official celebration of their 20-plus year run. The trailer for The Amazing Race season 33 presents many highlights from the show’s history, while also giving a preview of some of the challenges that the new group of contestants will face. Watch the trailer here:

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ season 33

The Amazing Race airs live on CBS, giving viewers multiple options to tune in either live or on-demand. For those wanting to watch live, CBS is carried on all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription services as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you’ve opted to skip a subscription and instead go old school and use an antenna, local CBS stations are receivable in all U.S. TV markets.

You can also stream The Amazing Race live if you are a Paramount Plus subscriber, specifically to its $9.99 per month plan, as this provides access to the subscriber’s local CBS station. Paramount Plus also provides the latest and previous episodes of The Amazing Race on-demand for all subscribers to Paramount Plus.

Another option to catch-up with The Amazing Race is on Hulu, which features the first 29 seasons of The Amazing Race.