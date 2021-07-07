‘CSI: Vegas’: Cast, release date and everything else we know about the CBS reboot

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on CBS in October of 2000, launching what would become one of CBS’ most popular shows. Spinoffs in the form of CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, CSI: Cyber and even a CSI TV movie followed, but all of which were wrapped up by 2016. Now, the CSI franchise is returning to CBS in the city where it all started, CSI: Vegas.

CBS officially picked up CSI: Vegas in March for a debut during its 2021-2022 TV season. Here is everything we know about the sequel series.

Who is in the ‘CSI: Vegas’ cast?

CSI has had some big names headline its different series, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson in the original CSI, David Caruso in CSI: Miami, Gary Sinise in CSI: NY and Patricia Arquette in CSI: Cyber. The big names set for CSI: Vegas are actually familiar faces to long-time CSI fans.

William Petersen and Jorja Fox are set to reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. They will be joined by newcomers Paula Newsome, playing the new lead investigator Maxine Roby, alongside Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon on the CSI team.

Wallace Langham, another CSI veteran, is also returning for CSI: Vegas in his role of David Hodges.

What is the ‘CSI: Vegas’ premise?

Returning to the city that started the CSI franchise, CSI: Vegas will take place as new threats form in Las Vegas that could bring down the whole CSI crime lab. It will be up to Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and the new members of the CSI team to take their new enemies down.

The show is expected to feature new types of criminal activity as well as the latest forensic techniques to solve their cases.

CBS has yet to announce when it will begin to premiere its new season of shows, but we do know the general schedule for the complete CBS lineup.

CSI: Vegas will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., which was most recently occupied by SEAL Team. SEAL Team, along with Evil, has been moved over to the Paramount Plus streaming service for its next season.

CSI was one of the most popular shows in the world during its run, so CBS is hoping that it can once again prove to be a draw for audiences when it returns to its primetime lineup.

Is there a ‘CSI: Vegas’ trailer?

Like CBS did with NCIS: Hawai’i, it has crafted a promo trailer for CSI: Vegas, although this seems to have more actual footage from the new series.

The trailer, which you can watch below, features William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Paula Newsome discussing their characters and what to expect in CSI: Vegas, including teasing a major cliffhanger that will come in the very first episode.

What to Watch will update this page with more information on CSI: Vegas as it becomes available.