William Peterson and Jorja Fox are coming back to TV in CSI: Vegas

CBS today announced that it's ordered up yet another CSI spinoff. But this iteration is going to look more than a little familiar. First is that it's called CSI: Vegas, which is a little bit of a head-scratcher since the original CSI series also was in Las Vegas. Second is that the series will see William Peterson and Jorja Fox reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle.

The new series also will see the return of Wallace Langham as David Hodges. New this time around are Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

Also returning behind the scenes is the Jerry Bruckheimer Television production company.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

The original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on Oct. 6, 2000, on CBS and aired for 15 seasons and 335 episodes. It earned six Emmy Awards and 39 nominations. In addition to Peterson, Fox and Langham, the original CSI also starred Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, and Paul Guilfoyle.

The original CSI and CSI: Miami are both available to stream on Paramount+.