‘The Offer’: release date, trailer and everything we know about the making of ‘The Godfather’ series

The Godfather is considered one of the greatest American movies ever made, but it's the story behind the making of the classic that will be the subject of The Offer, an upcoming limited series debuting on Paramount Plus in April. Fitting, considering 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 movie (which itself is getting a re-release in movie theaters on Feb. 25).

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire and John Cazale, The Godfather took the world by storm when it was initially released. It eventually would win Best Picture at the Oscars and Best Actor for Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone (which we famously did not accept). In hindsight it’s easy to see how all those pieces came together and made a great movie, but as The Offer will show, that wasn’t the case when they were putting everything together.

Will The Offer be something that viewers can’t refuse? Here is everything we know about the Paramount Plus limited series.

The Godfather had its debut to moviegoers on March 24, 1972. Fifty years and one month later, The Offer will premiere. The first three episodes of The Offer will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 28; the limited series will consist of 10 episodes overall.

Following the three-episode premiere on April 28, new episodes of The Offer will debut weekly over the subsequent seven Thursdays. This means the finale will launch on Paramount Plus on June 16.

‘The Offer’ plot

There have been a lot of stories about the making of The Godfather shared over the years, whether it was in books like producer Robert Evans’ The Kid Stays in the Picture or Vanity Fair writer Mark Seal’s Take the Gun, Leave the Cannoli. The Offer, however, is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s “never-before-seen experiences” on making The Godfather. That’s actually all the info on the story of The Offer that has been provided so far, but as you’ll see in the trailer below, there’s a lot going on as the pieces are being put together to make The Godfather.

‘The Offer’ cast

The cast of The Godfather is one of its most incredible features, but the cast for The Offer is a pretty solid collection of actors as well.

Mile Teller in 'The Offer' (Image credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+)

Leading the way on The Offer is Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy. His casting was announced in May 2021, coming in to replace Armie Hammer following the sexual assault allegations against The Social Network actor. Teller is best known for his roles in The Spectacular Now, Whiplash and The Divergent series; he’s also part of the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Also starring in the limited series are Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches, The Imitation Game) as producer Robert Evans, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) as Hollywood agent Betty McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete, Avatar) as notorious mobster Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts series) as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman (The Expanse, Enola Holmes) as Gulf + Western owner Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks (American Crime Story, Jumanji: The Next Level) as Gulf + Western executive Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman, When They See Us) as The Godfather author Mario Puzo.

In addition, many members of the famous cast and other well known celebrities will be part of the story of The Offer. This includes Justin Chambers playing Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Brandon Sklenar as Burt Reynolds, Jean Watts as Ann Margaret, Kyleen Likas as Raquel Welch and Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra.

‘The Offer’ trailer

Paramount Plus debuted the first trailer for The Offer on Feb. 1, which teases some of the fun performances (particularly from Matthew Goode) and just a few of obstacles that stood in the way of bringing The Godfather to the screen (apparently Frank Sinatra was not a fan). Watch the trailer below: