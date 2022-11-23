One of the greatest directors of all time is back with an all-new movie, as movie fans can now watch The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg. The director takes an introspective look at his formative years in this semi-autobiographical movie about an aspiring filmmaker and the family that helped shape him.

This is the second Spielberg movie that we’re getting in a calendar year, as his remake of West Side Story came out in December 2021 (you can watch West Side Story right now on Disney Plus and HBO Max). Clearly, the 75-year-old director isn’t slowing down yet.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch The Fabelmans right now.

How to watch The Fabelmans in movie theaters

The only place you can watch The Fabelmans right now is at the movies. It's playing just about everywhere for US audiences, though check your local theater websites or Fandango (opens in new tab) to see exactly when and where it is showing. The UK is going to have to wait a bit as The Fabelmans releases on January 27.

Eager to see The Fabelmans and other movies playing only in movie theaters right now but hesitant about the price of tickets? Movie theater subscription and membership deals offer discounts, free tickets and a monthly allotment of movies for cinema lovers, with many US and UK theater chains featuring programs. It's also a great potential gift for a movie fan you know this holiday season.

Is The Fabelmans streaming?

With The Fabelmans playing exclusively in movie theaters right now, the short answer is no, it's not available to stream right now.

The longer answer is that it's probably going to be at least 30 to 45 days before The Fabelmans is made available for any kind of at-home viewing, either with digital on-demand or streaming. However, we can make a pretty safe bet on where The Fabelmans is going to head first for streaming audiences.

As Universal Pictures movie, Peacock is almost assuredly going to be the initial streaming home for The Fabelmans. Other Universal and Focus Features (which is also owned by NBCUniversal) have done the same, including Nope, Downton Abbey: A New Era and Jurassic World: Dominion. We have no confirmation or a timeline for a potential streaming debut, but we'll update this page when there's something to report.

If you want to make sure you can stream The Fabelmans as soon as possible, there may not be a better time to sign up for Peacock than right now, as the streaming service is offering Black Friday deals for new subscribers.

What else you need to know about The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg not only directed The Fabelmans, he also has a rare writing credit on the movie along with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. The movie stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.

It earned four stars in What to Watch's The Fabelmans review and has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

You can watch the trailer right here: